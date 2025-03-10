Lampung Regent Passes Away Less Than a Month After Inauguration

Jakarta. Ali Rahman, the recently inaugurated regent of Way Kanan Regency in Lampung Province, passed away on Monday while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. He was 54 years old.

Ali was sworn into office on February 20, alongside other newly elected regents, mayors, and governors.

A family member revealed that he had been battling medical complications for years, though the exact details of his illness were not disclosed.

A Dedicated Career in Lampung’s Bureaucracy

Before becoming regent, Ali served as deputy regent of Way Kanan. In the November 2023 election, he ran for the regent position and secured 53.5 percent of the vote, defeating his sole opponent, Resmen Kadapi, a practicing lawyer.

Ali spent his entire bureaucratic career in Lampung, joining a district government office at the age of 22 after graduating from the State Administrative Academy. Over the years, he held various positions across different districts and regencies in the province.

His first elected position came in 2020, when he won the deputy regent race as the running mate of Raden Adipati Surya, who was elected as regent.

In his successful bid for the regency’s top position, Ali was backed by five major political parties.

According to Indonesian law, if a regent passes away or is incapacitated, their deputy automatically assumes the role.

As a result, Deputy Regent Ayu Asalasiyah will now be sworn in as the new regent, serving until 2030.

