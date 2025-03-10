Lampung Regent Passes Away Less Than a Month After Inauguration

Heru Andriyanto
March 10, 2025 | 1:54 pm
SHARE
Way Kanan Regent Ali Rahman. (Handout)
Way Kanan Regent Ali Rahman. (Handout)

Jakarta. Ali Rahman, the recently inaugurated regent of Way Kanan Regency in Lampung Province, passed away on Monday while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. He was 54 years old.

Ali was sworn into office on February 20, alongside other newly elected regents, mayors, and governors.

A family member revealed that he had been battling medical complications for years, though the exact details of his illness were not disclosed.

A Dedicated Career in Lampung’s Bureaucracy
Before becoming regent, Ali served as deputy regent of Way Kanan. In the November 2023 election, he ran for the regent position and secured 53.5 percent of the vote, defeating his sole opponent, Resmen Kadapi, a practicing lawyer.

Advertisement

Ali spent his entire bureaucratic career in Lampung, joining a district government office at the age of 22 after graduating from the State Administrative Academy. Over the years, he held various positions across different districts and regencies in the province.

His first elected position came in 2020, when he won the deputy regent race as the running mate of Raden Adipati Surya, who was elected as regent.

In his successful bid for the regency’s top position, Ali was backed by five major political parties.

According to Indonesian law, if a regent passes away or is incapacitated, their deputy automatically assumes the role.

As a result, Deputy Regent Ayu Asalasiyah will now be sworn in as the new regent, serving until 2030.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Graft Trial
News 33 minutes ago

PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Graft Trial

 Hasto’s latest attempt to challenge the corruption charges was dismissed on procedural grounds.
Prabowo Urges Ride Hailing Companies to Give Drivers Eid Bonuses
Business 50 minutes ago

Prabowo Urges Ride Hailing Companies to Give Drivers Eid Bonuses

 Prabowo says that these ride-hailing drivers and couriers have largely contributed to Indonesia's transportation services.
'America Is A Melting Pot, Canada Is Mosaic,' Says Next Canadian PM
News 2 hours ago

'America Is A Melting Pot, Canada Is Mosaic,' Says Next Canadian PM

 Mark Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January.
Lampung Regent Passes Away Less Than a Month After Inauguration
News 3 hours ago

Lampung Regent Passes Away Less Than a Month After Inauguration

 Ali spent his entire bureaucratic career in Lampung, joining a district government office at the age of 22.
Vietnam's Party Head Wants ASEAN to Be Global Production Hub
Business 3 hours ago

Vietnam's Party Head Wants ASEAN to Be Global Production Hub

 Vietnam's party leader To Lam says that ASEAN is also on track to be the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030.
News Index

Most Popular

USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
1
USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
2
Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang
3
House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect
4
Prabowo Pledges to Improve Drainage System in Flood-Prone Bekasi
5
Tate Brothers, Who Face Trafficking Charges, Sit Cageside for UFC 
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED