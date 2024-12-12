Landmark Ruling: State Must Help Fund Private Elementary Schooling

Johnny Johan Sompotan
May 27, 2025 | 9:55 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the free nutritious meal roll out in Kedung Jaya 1 elementary school in Bogor on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the free nutritious meal roll out in Kedung Jaya 1 elementary school in Bogor on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the government is constitutionally obligated to fund both public and private elementary schools, reaffirming that free elementary education must be accessible to all citizens.

Chief Justice Suhartoyo said the ruling was based on the 1945 Constitution, which mandates the government to cover the cost of elementary education for all children.

“While private elementary schools may seek independent sources of funding, the central and regional governments are required to ensure that eligible students receive state support for free elementary education,” Suhartoyo said during the hearing in Jakarta.

The ruling grants a petition filed by three individuals who challenged Law No. 20/2003 on the National Education System, which limits free education provisions to state schools. The Court found this law to be in violation of Article 31(2) of the Constitution, which states: “Every citizen must acquire elementary education, and the government is obliged to shoulder the costs.”

Advertisement

Suhartoyo underlined that while financial assistance to students enrolled in private schools can only be granted under certain conditions, the state cannot abdicate its responsibility.

Read More:
West Java Education Department Criticizes High School Pregnancy Tests

Justice Enny Nurbaningsih added that the limited capacity of public schools often forces students to attend private institutions, underscoring the need for state support in both sectors.

“For example, in the 2023/2024 academic year, state elementary schools could only admit 970,145 students, while private schools accepted an additional 173,265,” she said.

Enny noted that many families turned to private schools not out of preference, but because of insufficient space in public schools. The state, she said, must ensure that no child is denied elementary education due to economic hardship or lack of capacity in public schools.

“The Constitution makes no distinction between public and private schools when mandating the government to fund elementary education,” Enny said.

Read More:
Education Expert Calls for End of Merdeka Curriculum

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Landmark Ruling: State Must Help Fund Private Elementary Schooling
News 29 minutes ago

Landmark Ruling: State Must Help Fund Private Elementary Schooling

 A justice noted that many families turned to private schools not out of preference, but because of insufficient space in public schools.
MK Rules for Free Speech: Criticism Against Gov't Cannot Be Criminalized Under ITE Law
News Apr 29, 2025 | 3:16 pm

MK Rules for Free Speech: Criticism Against Gov't Cannot Be Criminalized Under ITE Law

 The Constitutional Court limits defamation charges under UU ITE, protects free speech, and redefines “unrest” in digital misinformation case
Constitutional Court Orders New Law to Prevent Excessive Presidential Candidates After Landmark Ruling
News Jan 2, 2025 | 7:42 pm

Constitutional Court Orders New Law to Prevent Excessive Presidential Candidates After Landmark Ruling

 All political parties participating in the general elections must have the right to nominate presidential candidates regardless of size.
Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling
News Jan 2, 2025 | 6:20 pm

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling

 Article 222 of the General Elections Law has long been criticized for limiting citizens’ opportunities to run for the presidency.
Ridwan Kamil Doesn’t Contest Pramono Anung’s Win as Deadline Passes
News Dec 12, 2024 | 8:17 am

Ridwan Kamil Doesn’t Contest Pramono Anung’s Win as Deadline Passes

 After midnight on Thursday, Jakarta wasn't on the list of provinces where election disputes have been registered with the court.

The Latest

Landmark Ruling: State Must Help Fund Private Elementary Schooling
News 29 minutes ago

Landmark Ruling: State Must Help Fund Private Elementary Schooling

 A justice noted that many families turned to private schools not out of preference, but because of insufficient space in public schools.
Sweden Helps Indonesia Treat Cancer with $940,360 Grant
News 5 hours ago

Sweden Helps Indonesia Treat Cancer with $940,360 Grant

 The Swedish grant will go into funding a feasibility study for the development of a radiotherapy center at Dharmais Cancer Hospital.
BPJS Kesehatan Disburses Rp 1,087.4 Trillion for JKN Scheme
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BPJS Kesehatan Disburses Rp 1,087.4 Trillion for JKN Scheme

 BPJS Kesehatan has also developed the so-called healthcare service down payment (UMP) scheme.
Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Jakarta Over Fake Marriage Scam
News 6 hours ago

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Jakarta Over Fake Marriage Scam

 West Jakarta Immigration arrests five Chinese nationals in a fake marriage scam targeting Chinese men seeking cheaper marriage options.
Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case
News 7 hours ago

Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case

 E. Java woman Dewi Astutik wanted by BNN after 2 tons of meth worth $310mn were seized from ship in major drug bust.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
3
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
4
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
5
Indonesia Airlines CEO: 'Our Airline Is Real and It’s Taking Off Soon'
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED