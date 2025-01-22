Landslide in C. Java Leaves 17 Dead and 9 Missing as Search Efforts Continue

Cas Kuat
January 22, 2025 | 11:31 am
SHARE
A joint team of 600 personnel, equipped with search dogs and heavy machinery, searches for victims of the Pekalongan landslide in Central Java amid challenging weather conditions, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Cas Kuat)
A joint team of 600 personnel, equipped with search dogs and heavy machinery, searches for victims of the Pekalongan landslide in Central Java amid challenging weather conditions, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Cas Kuat)

Pekalongan. The death toll from a devastating landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, has reached 17, with 13 people injured and 9 still missing, officials confirmed Wednesday. A joint team of 600 personnel has intensified search efforts, deploying search dogs and heavy machinery to locate the missing victims amid challenging weather conditions.

Budiono, head of the Semarang-based Search and Rescue Office (Basarnas), said that efforts are focused on four primary locations: Welo Café, the fishing pond, the Village Secretary’s house, and the Welo River.

These sites were known to be gathering points for local residents and visitors when the landslide occurred. Additionally, teams from lower areas are combing the Welo River, searching from downstream to upstream for potential victims swept away by the landslide.

Authorities have also mobilized forensic personnel from the National Police's Inafis division, assisted by the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team from the Central Java Police, to expedite victim identification.

However, weather conditions have become a significant challenge, with frequent changes hindering the search efforts. In accordance with standard protocol, the operation will be suspended in the event of rain to prevent further disasters.

The joint teams have urged local residents with missing family members to report to the nearest emergency post or share any relevant information regarding missing persons.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024
News 26 minutes ago

Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024

 I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali served 23.9 million passengers in 2024, marking a 12% increase from 2023.
B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills
News 38 minutes ago

B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills

 B-Universe Media partners with UPN Veteran Jakarta to enhance educational opportunities for students, offering internships and career paths.
Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine
Tech 1 hours ago

Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine

 Indonesia’s antitrust watchdog KPPU has fined Google $13.1 million for monopolistic practices in its Play Store.
Gerindra's Ahmad Muzani Responds to Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors in Prabowo's Administration
News 2 hours ago

Gerindra's Ahmad Muzani Responds to Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors in Prabowo's Administration

 Gerindra Secretary-General Ahmad Muzani addresses rumors of a cabinet reshuffle in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
News 2 hours ago

Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page

 The Trump administration removed the White House's Spanish-language website and social media pages on his first day in office.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
3
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
4
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
5
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED