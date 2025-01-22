Landslide in C. Java Leaves 17 Dead and 9 Missing as Search Efforts Continue

Pekalongan. The death toll from a devastating landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, has reached 17, with 13 people injured and 9 still missing, officials confirmed Wednesday. A joint team of 600 personnel has intensified search efforts, deploying search dogs and heavy machinery to locate the missing victims amid challenging weather conditions.

Budiono, head of the Semarang-based Search and Rescue Office (Basarnas), said that efforts are focused on four primary locations: Welo Café, the fishing pond, the Village Secretary’s house, and the Welo River.

These sites were known to be gathering points for local residents and visitors when the landslide occurred. Additionally, teams from lower areas are combing the Welo River, searching from downstream to upstream for potential victims swept away by the landslide.

Authorities have also mobilized forensic personnel from the National Police's Inafis division, assisted by the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team from the Central Java Police, to expedite victim identification.

However, weather conditions have become a significant challenge, with frequent changes hindering the search efforts. In accordance with standard protocol, the operation will be suspended in the event of rain to prevent further disasters.

The joint teams have urged local residents with missing family members to report to the nearest emergency post or share any relevant information regarding missing persons.

