Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

Jakarta. Starting November 11, Indonesian citizens can now directly voice their concerns to the country’s youngest Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, through the newly launched "Lapor Mas Wapres" public complaint service. On its first day, the initiative received 34 complaints.

Pranggono Dwianto, Assistant Deputy for Governance at the Vice President’s Secretariat, said during a press briefing at the Vice President’s Palace in Jakarta that the service is in line with Gibran’s direct orders to provide a faster and more efficient way for citizens to address their issues.

“We have opened this complaint service through several channels, allowing citizens to come directly to the Vice President's Secretariat to submit their complaints,” Pranggono said.

"Lapor Mas Wapres" is a "customer service innovation" introduced by Vice President Gibran after his inauguration. It was first implemented during his tenure as Mayor of Solo. The service aims to gather public aspirations for immediate follow-up.

Citizens wishing to file complaints can visit the Vice President’s Secretariat building at Jalan Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The service has a daily limit of 50 face-to-face complaints. This restriction is temporary and may change depending on staffing and facility availability.



According to Sapto Harjono, Deputy for Administration at the Vice President’s Secretariat, the complaint process begins with security checks at the Presidential Security Service (Paspampres) posts, in line with the security standards at the Vice President's Palace. Afterward, complainants receive a queue number from a kiosk machine and proceed to the registration desk to exchange their ID for a guest pass.

Once registered, complainants are directed to the complaint area, which is equipped with 10 service desks. Each desk is staffed with two to three officers from the Vice President’s team, who wear light blue vests. The complaint process typically takes 15-20 minutes, during which citizens can raise their concerns or suggestions.

Upon receiving a complaint, officers provide the complainant with a report ID to track the progress of their case via WhatsApp at 081117042207 or the official website setwapreslapor.go.id.

Sapto explained that each complaint is initially processed by the Vice President’s Secretariat team, who verify whether the complaint is new or has been filed with other agencies before. After verification, the team will prioritize complaints that require immediate attention. Citizens can monitor the progress of their complaints through WhatsApp or the official website.

“This is still in its early stages, so there may be some shortcomings. However, this is a directive from the Vice President just days after he was inaugurated, and we are striving to prepare everything as well as possible,” Sapto said.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of two-term President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is Indonesia's youngest vice president. He took office at 37 years old, succeeding Ma’ruf Amin, the country’s oldest vice president, who took office at 76 in 2019.

