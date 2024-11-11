Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

Theressia Sunday Silalahi
November 11, 2024 | 5:30 pm
SHARE
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (left) and CEO Rio Abdurachman (right) present a B-Universe jacket to Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka during his visit to the B-Universe office in Jakarta on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (B-Universe/Joanito De Saojoao)
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (left) and CEO Rio Abdurachman (right) present a B-Universe jacket to Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka during his visit to the B-Universe office in Jakarta on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (B-Universe/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Starting November 11, Indonesian citizens can now directly voice their concerns to the country’s youngest Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, through the newly launched "Lapor Mas Wapres" public complaint service. On its first day, the initiative received 34 complaints.

Pranggono Dwianto, Assistant Deputy for Governance at the Vice President’s Secretariat, said during a press briefing at the Vice President’s Palace in Jakarta that the service is in line with Gibran’s direct orders to provide a faster and more efficient way for citizens to address their issues.

“We have opened this complaint service through several channels, allowing citizens to come directly to the Vice President's Secretariat to submit their complaints,” Pranggono said.

"Lapor Mas Wapres" is a "customer service innovation" introduced by Vice President Gibran after his inauguration. It was first implemented during his tenure as Mayor of Solo. The service aims to gather public aspirations for immediate follow-up.

Advertisement

Citizens wishing to file complaints can visit the Vice President’s Secretariat building at Jalan Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The service has a daily limit of 50 face-to-face complaints. This restriction is temporary and may change depending on staffing and facility availability.

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

Starting November 11, Indonesian citizens can now directly voice their concerns to the country's youngest Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, through the newly launched "Lapor Mas Wapres" public complaint service.

According to Sapto Harjono, Deputy for Administration at the Vice President’s Secretariat, the complaint process begins with security checks at the Presidential Security Service (Paspampres) posts, in line with the security standards at the Vice President's Palace. Afterward, complainants receive a queue number from a kiosk machine and proceed to the registration desk to exchange their ID for a guest pass.

Once registered, complainants are directed to the complaint area, which is equipped with 10 service desks. Each desk is staffed with two to three officers from the Vice President’s team, who wear light blue vests. The complaint process typically takes 15-20 minutes, during which citizens can raise their concerns or suggestions.

Upon receiving a complaint, officers provide the complainant with a report ID to track the progress of their case via WhatsApp at 081117042207 or the official website setwapreslapor.go.id.

Sapto explained that each complaint is initially processed by the Vice President’s Secretariat team, who verify whether the complaint is new or has been filed with other agencies before. After verification, the team will prioritize complaints that require immediate attention. Citizens can monitor the progress of their complaints through WhatsApp or the official website.

“This is still in its early stages, so there may be some shortcomings. However, this is a directive from the Vice President just days after he was inaugurated, and we are striving to prepare everything as well as possible,” Sapto said.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of two-term President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is Indonesia's youngest vice president. He took office at 37 years old, succeeding Ma’ruf Amin, the country’s oldest vice president, who took office at 76 in 2019.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran
News 1 hours ago

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

 Starting Nov. 11, Indonesians can directly voice concerns to Vice President Gibran through the new "Lapor Mas Wapres" complaint service.
Government Steps In after Central Java Dairy Farmers Protest Against Milk Imports
Business 2 hours ago

Government Steps In after Central Java Dairy Farmers Protest Against Milk Imports

 Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman suspended the import permits of five companies.
Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked
News 2 hours ago

Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked

 Jasa Marga and the police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred during heavy rain.
Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced
Business 3 hours ago

Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced

 Irfan first became the president director of Garuda Indonesia in 2020.
KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
Business 3 hours ago

KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls

 KFC attributed the steep losses to a mass boycott driven by public sentiment surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
News Index

Most Popular

Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
1
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
2
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
3
Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit
4
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
5
President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED