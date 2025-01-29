Lava Flows and Seismic Activity Increase as Mount Merapi Remains on High Alert

Yogyakarta. Mount Merapi, located on the border of the Special Region of Yogyakarta and Central Java, has shown an increase in volcanic activity, with a high intensity of lava flows. On Wednesday, it was recorded that Merapi released 17 lava flows towards the southwest.

Agus Budi Santosa, Head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, said since Tuesday, 17 lava flows were observed towards the southwest, specifically in the Bebeng and Krasak rivers, with a maximum travel distance of 1,800 meters.

"A single lava flow sound was heard from Pos Babadan with a small sound intensity," said Agus in his official statement on Wednesday.

In addition to lava flows, seismic activity around Mount Merapi has increased. A total of 156 lava-fall earthquakes were recorded, with amplitudes between 2 and 24 mm and durations ranging from 40 to 204 seconds. There were also 18 hybrid/multiple-phase earthquakes and one distant tectonic earthquake, with an amplitude of 16 mm and a duration of 61 seconds.

Visually, the volcano, which is located on the border of four districts: Sleman, Magelang, Boyolali, and Klaten, is clearly visible, occasionally covered by mist. A weakly pressured white volcanic smoke with moderate intensity was observed, reaching 100 meters above the crater's peak.

Meanwhile, the weather around Merapi varies from clear to cloudy, with air temperatures ranging from 17.6°C to 24.3°C, and daily rainfall reaching 64 mm. The volcano hazard center said Mount Merapi's activity status remains at Level III (Alert).

"The current potential dangers include lava flows and pyroclastic flows to the south-southwest sector, including the Boyong River up to 5 kilometers, Bedog River, Krasak River, and Bebeng River up to 7 kilometers," he said.

In the southeast sector, potential hazards include the Woro River (up to 3 km) and the Gendol River (up to 5 km). Additionally, in the event of an explosive eruption, volcanic material ejected can reach a radius of 3 km from the summit of Mount Merapi.

Agus warned that the magma supply is still ongoing, which could potentially trigger pyroclastic flows. The public around Mount Merapi is prohibited from engaging in activities within the danger zone.

The public is also advised to remain alert to the potential risk of lahar and pyroclastic flows, especially during rainfall. In addition, the community must anticipate disruptions due to volcanic ash and monitor official information from the relevant authorities about the ongoing developments of Merapi's activity.

Agus mentioned that if there is a significant increase in activity, the status of Mount Merapi will be promptly re-evaluated. The public is urged to remain calm and follow the directions from the relevant authorities to avoid disaster risks.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: