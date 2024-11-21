Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Doorstep' Interviews for New KPK Leadership

Jakarta. Habiburokhman, Chairman of the House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III, proposed that future leaders and supervisory board members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) refrain from participating in "doorstep" interviews with journalists.

Speaking during the fit and proper test for KPK supervisory board candidates at the DPR complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Habiburokhman argued that KPK leadership should limit public statements to official press conferences.

"I believe that the KPK leaders and the supervisory board should only issue statements in official press conferences. There should be no doorstep interviews," said Habiburokhman.

According to the BBC, "Door-stepping" is an attempt to obtain an interview, or piece to camera, from a contributor without prior arrangement or agreement, typically by confronting them in a public space, such as outside their home, workplace, or courthouse.

Habiburokhman cautioned that such unscripted interactions could lead to public statements being taken out of context or even fuel media "bickering" between KPK leaders and the supervisory board. "When leaders or supervisory board members appear at seminars and are unexpectedly stopped for questions about ongoing cases, their responses can sometimes be damaging," he explained.

Benny Mamoto, one of the supervisory board candidates, agreed with Habiburokhman’s stance. Mamoto, also a participant in the fit and proper test, acknowledged the risks of doorstep interviews.

"The doorstep model is often unprepared. When asked questions, leaders might not have all the data or full understanding of the case, leading to incomplete answers that the public can misinterpret. This can be damaging to the institution," he concluded.

DPR's Commission III will select and appoint five KPK leaders, including a chairman, for the 2024-2029 term on Thursday at the parliament complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Commission III will also appoint five new members to the KPK supervisory board.

The ten KPK leadership candidates undergoing the fit and proper test are Setyo Budiyanto, Poengky Indarti, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Michael Rolandi Cesnanta, Ida Budhiati, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Johanis Tanak, Djoko Poerwanto, Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, and Agus Joko Pramono.

In addition, ten candidates for the KPK supervisory board are undergoing the fit and proper test, including Mirwazi, Elly Fariani, Wisnu Baroto, Benny Jozua Mamoto, Gusrizal, Sumpeno, Chisca Mirawati, Hamdi Hassyarbaini, Heru Kreshna Reza, and Iskandar MZ.

