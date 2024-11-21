Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Doorstep' Interviews for New KPK Leadership

Yustinus Paat
November 21, 2024 | 12:02 pm
SHARE
Former Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly speaks to the media during a doorstep interview at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Building in Jakarta. Habiburokhman, Chairman of the House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III, proposed on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, that future leaders and supervisory board members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) refrain from participating in doorstep interviews with journalists.(Antara Photo/ Rivan Awal Lingga)
Former Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly speaks to the media during a doorstep interview at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Building in Jakarta. Habiburokhman, Chairman of the House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III, proposed on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, that future leaders and supervisory board members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) refrain from participating in doorstep interviews with journalists.(Antara Photo/ Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Habiburokhman, Chairman of the House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III, proposed that future leaders and supervisory board members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) refrain from participating in "doorstep" interviews with journalists.

Speaking during the fit and proper test for KPK supervisory board candidates at the DPR complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Habiburokhman argued that KPK leadership should limit public statements to official press conferences.

"I believe that the KPK leaders and the supervisory board should only issue statements in official press conferences. There should be no doorstep interviews," said Habiburokhman.

According to the BBC, "Door-stepping" is an attempt to obtain an interview, or piece to camera, from a contributor without prior arrangement or agreement, typically by confronting them in a public space, such as outside their home, workplace, or courthouse.

Advertisement

Habiburokhman cautioned that such unscripted interactions could lead to public statements being taken out of context or even fuel media "bickering" between KPK leaders and the supervisory board. "When leaders or supervisory board members appear at seminars and are unexpectedly stopped for questions about ongoing cases, their responses can sometimes be damaging," he explained.

Benny Mamoto, one of the supervisory board candidates, agreed with Habiburokhman’s stance. Mamoto, also a participant in the fit and proper test, acknowledged the risks of doorstep interviews.

"The doorstep model is often unprepared. When asked questions, leaders might not have all the data or full understanding of the case, leading to incomplete answers that the public can misinterpret. This can be damaging to the institution," he concluded.

DPR's Commission III will select and appoint five KPK leaders, including a chairman, for the 2024-2029 term on Thursday at the parliament complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Commission III will also appoint five new members to the KPK supervisory board.

The ten KPK leadership candidates undergoing the fit and proper test are Setyo Budiyanto, Poengky Indarti, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Michael Rolandi Cesnanta, Ida Budhiati, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Johanis Tanak, Djoko Poerwanto, Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, and Agus Joko Pramono.

In addition, ten candidates for the KPK supervisory board are undergoing the fit and proper test, including Mirwazi, Elly Fariani, Wisnu Baroto, Benny Jozua Mamoto, Gusrizal, Sumpeno, Chisca Mirawati, Hamdi Hassyarbaini, Heru Kreshna Reza, and Iskandar MZ.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pupuk Indonesia Offers Discounts for Sukoharjo Farmers
Special Updates 57 minutes ago

Pupuk Indonesia Offers Discounts for Sukoharjo Farmers

 The state-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia has launched Rembuk Tani in some Central Javan regencies.
Romance Movie ‘Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film’ Wins 7 Citra Awards
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Romance Movie ‘Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film’ Wins 7 Citra Awards

 Producer Ernest Prakasa admitted that he did not expect for "Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film" to win that many awards.
Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Doorstep' Interviews for New KPK Leadership
News 2 hours ago

Lawmaker Calls for Ban on 'Doorstep' Interviews for New KPK Leadership

 Habiburokhman said that doorstop interviews could lead to public statements being taken out of context
Prabowo Revises Indonesia’s Net Zero Target to 2050
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Revises Indonesia’s Net Zero Target to 2050

 President Prabowo Subianto recently revised Indonesia’s net zero target from 2060 to 2050.
DPR Deputy Chair Confirms VAT Increase Will Proceed as Scheduled
News 3 hours ago

DPR Deputy Chair Confirms VAT Increase Will Proceed as Scheduled

 Starting in January 2025, the government will increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 12%
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
3
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
4
Sriwijaya Air Founder Hendry Lie Arrested by Prosecutors
5
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED