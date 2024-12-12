Lawmaker Calls for Stricter Entry Rules to Prevent Spread of Congo Mystery Disease

Yustinus Paat, Associated Press
December 12, 2024 | 12:48 pm
A view of the general Hospital Panzi in southwestern Congo, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucien Lufutu)
A view of the general Hospital Panzi in southwestern Congo, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucien Lufutu)

Jakarta. Lawmaker Arzeti Bilbina has urged the government to tighten entry restrictions for travelers from Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo, to prevent the potential spread of a mysterious disease that has reportedly claimed dozens of lives.

“I urge the government to tighten entry access for foreign nationals, especially those coming from Congo, whether by land, air, or sea. This mysterious disease must not be allowed to enter our country,” Arzeti, a member of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, said Wednesday.

The National Awakening Party (PKB) politician also recommended stricter travel permissions for Indonesians planning to visit Congo or other African nations. "Preventive measures must be maximized, and I believe the government understands how to mitigate this risk," she said.

The mystery illness, which has primarily affected children in Congo’s remote Kwango province, presents symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, and anemia. Preliminary tests suggest malaria as the likely cause, though investigations continue. World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that multiple diseases might be contributing to the outbreak, with 416 cases and 31 hospital deaths reported, alongside 44 fatalities in the community.

Arzeti pointed out Indonesia’s previous struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic as a critical lesson in outbreak management. “Our experience with the COVID-19 crisis should serve as an important reminder. Preventive efforts should now be more optimal,” she said.

Experts have faced logistical challenges investigating the illness in Congo’s Panzi health zone, a remote area lacking proper medical infrastructure. Samples were transported over 500 kilometers for testing. Malnutrition, low vaccination rates, and other health vulnerabilities in the region have exacerbated the situation.

