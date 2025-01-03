Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1

Zhulfakar
January 3, 2025 | 6:35 pm
SHARE
Indonesian pilgrims perform hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Indonesian pilgrims perform hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives’ (DPR) Commission VIII criticized the government’s proposed 2025 Hajj pilgrimage cost (BPIH), which is only slightly lower than the previous year’s figure. The Religious Affairs Ministry has proposed the 2025 BPIH at Rp 93,389,684 ($5,756), a decrease of just Rp 20,600 ($1.3) compared to 2024.

"The government has proposed a reduction of around Rp 20,600 in the Hajj cost compared to 2024," said Commission VIII Chair Marwan Dasopang following a working meeting with the ministry at the parliamentary complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

Marwan criticized the minor reduction, stating that it fell short of public expectations. He called on Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar to fulfill his earlier commitment to significantly reduce Hajj costs.

The proposed cost-sharing scheme, where 70 percent is covered by pilgrims and 30 percent subsidized by the government, also drew criticism. Under this scheme, pilgrims would pay Rp 65,372,779 out of the total BPIH, while the state would cover the remaining Rp 28,016,905.

"With the 70-30 scheme, pilgrims are burdened with 70 percent of the cost, which is unfair and excessive," Marwan said, urging the government to reconsider the scheme.

Commission VIII also called for improved fund management by the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH). Marwan pointed out that the agency’s target of generating Rp 12 trillion in benefits had not been met, with the latest realization reaching only Rp 11.4 trillion.

"If the target is met, there’s a potential to adjust the subsidy scheme to 60-40," Marwan added.

The discussion regarding the 2025 Hajj cost proposal will continue as Commission VIII and the Religious Affairs Ministry work on refining the scheme and addressing public concerns.

With 5.4 million Indonesian Muslims on the waiting list to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, the demand continues to grow each year. Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has an annual Hajj quota of around 200,000 pilgrims, which means the current waiting list spans at least 25 years.

Tags:
#Religion #Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1
News 15 minutes ago

Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1

 A lawmaker criticized the government's proposed 2025 Hajj cost, saying the minimal reduction of only $1 falls short of public expectations.
Air Travel in Indonesia Surges by 10.2 Pct During 2024 Year-End Holidays
News 1 hours ago

Air Travel in Indonesia Surges by 10.2 Pct During 2024 Year-End Holidays

 Air travel in Indonesia during the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holidays saw a 10.2% rise, with over 3.8 million passengers recorded.
Halal or Haram? OJK Tests Sharia-Compliant Crypto Innovations in Indonesia
Business 2 hours ago

Halal or Haram? OJK Tests Sharia-Compliant Crypto Innovations in Indonesia

 The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is collaborating with the National Sharia Council to develop Sharia-compliant cryptocurrency assets.
Banten’s Holiday Tourist Numbers Drop Sharply Amid Weather and Megathrust Concerns
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Banten’s Holiday Tourist Numbers Drop Sharply Amid Weather and Megathrust Concerns

 Banten's tourism numbers dropped significantly during the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holidays.
Government Finally Distributes Subsidized Fertilizers on Time
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Government Finally Distributes Subsidized Fertilizers on Time

 For the first time in history, Indonesia's subsidized fertilizer distribution started on time, precisely on Jan. 1.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED