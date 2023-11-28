Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Lawmaker Praises Jokowi’s Efforts on Gaza Crisis

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 28, 2023 | 8:27 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo kicks off the R20 International Summit of Religious Authorities (ISORA) in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo kicks off the R20 International Summit of Religious Authorities (ISORA) in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. Lawmaker Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi praises what President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been doing in response to the Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.

As a case in point, President Jokowi earlier this month attended the joint summit between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League which zeroed in on the Israeli aggression in Gaza. The Indonesian leader then met with his US counterpart Joe Biden as the OIC’s messenger, conveying the summit’s outcomes that called for peace in Gaza.

“I think what Mr. President is doing is incredible. It is something to be proud of. How [Mr. President] conveyed the OIC results [to Joe Biden]. How [the OIC] sees Indonesia as a major country that is on equal footing that we deliver the message to Biden,” Bobby told Beritasatu.com on Tuesday.

According to Bobby, Indonesia’s efforts have helped pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza that aims at enabling entry of humanitarian assistance. 

Advertisement

The lawmaker said that Indonesia had been consistent in supporting Palestine’s independence by telling the world of its 1945 Constitution preamble. The preamble states that independence is the inalienable right of all nations, thus calling for the abolishment of all sorts of colonialism. 

Bobby brought up Indonesia’s role at a recent Trade and Development Board (TDB) session. The TDB is a decision-making body at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Febrian A Ruddyard, the Indonesian permanent representative to the United Nations, last week chaired the TDB’s 74th executive session in Geneva.

“As chair, Indonesia called for the entry of humanitarian assistance to Palestine,” Bobby said.

As for now, it is best to focus on getting the much-needed food and other necessities to the war-torn Gaza. Indonesia should also maintain its pro-Palestine stance by not establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel, according to the politician.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Lawmaker Praises Jokowi’s Efforts on Gaza Crisis
News 2 hours ago

Lawmaker Praises Jokowi’s Efforts on Gaza Crisis

 Lawmaker says Indonesia’s efforts have helped pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza that aims at enabling entry of humanitarian assistance.
Let Them Stay: Expert Says Indonesian Diaspora Can Boost Trade
Business 3 hours ago

Let Them Stay: Expert Says Indonesian Diaspora Can Boost Trade

 Indonesian diasporas hold potential to promote trade and investment ties, according to analyst Khairur Rizki.
Finance Minister Demands Results from Graft-Tainted Internet Project 
Business 4 hours ago

Finance Minister Demands Results from Graft-Tainted Internet Project 

 The graft scandal surrounding the 4G internet infrastructure project incurred losses amounting to Rp 8 trillion for the state.
127 Malaysians, Suspected Victims of Job Scams, Rescued from Myanmar Fighting
News 6 hours ago

127 Malaysians, Suspected Victims of Job Scams, Rescued from Myanmar Fighting

 The Malaysian government was asked to help evacuate an Indonesian and a Hong Kong citizen from the area.
Ganjar Launches Presidential Campaign in Remote Merauke Villages
News 6 hours ago

Ganjar Launches Presidential Campaign in Remote Merauke Villages

 Ganjar pledged to establish at least one healthcare center in every village nationwide if elected.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
1
Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
2
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
3
Nawawi to be Installed as New KPK Chairman Replacing Embattled Firli
4
It’s Absurd to See War in 'Super Modern' World: Jokowi
5
State-Owned Enterprises Yield Rp 74 Trillion in Dividends
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED