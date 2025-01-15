Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links

Ilham Oktafian
July 3, 2025 | 2:48 pm
SHARE
The House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad speaking to reporters at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Indra Bramantyo)
The House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad speaking to reporters at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Indra Bramantyo)

Jakarta. Indonesian House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has called on the government to pursue diplomatic channels following the arrest of an Indonesian social media influencer in Myanmar, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly funding a rebellion in the country.

“For the case in Myanmar, we urge the government to continue diplomatic efforts,” Dasco told reporters at the Parliament complex on Thursday.

He stressed that protecting Indonesian citizens abroad is a constitutional mandate, adding, “For Indonesian citizens, it is stipulated under the military law.”

Dasco, a senior Gerindra Party politician, warned that if Myanmar refuses diplomatic avenues, Indonesia could consider deploying a "non-combat military operation" to address the situation. He did not provide details on what such an operation would entail but said it would be in line with Indonesia’s legal framework under the newly revised Law No. 3/2025, which amends the 2004 Law on the Indonesian Armed Forces.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Sends $1.2 Million Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Hit Myanmar

“If diplomacy fails, we will push the government to consider the option of a 'non-combat military operation',” he said, reiterating that such actions are legally permitted under the new law.

Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Foreign Ministry, said the influencer, identified as AP, was accused of illegally entering Myanmar and meeting with armed groups classified as illegal organizations by local authorities.

“AP was accused of illegally entering Myanmar and subsequently meeting with armed groups that are categorized as prohibited organizations by local authorities,” Judha said.

AP was convicted under Myanmar’s Anti-Terrorism Law, the 1947 Immigration Act, and Section 17 of the Unlawful Associations Act. AP was sentenced to seven years in prison, effective from December 20, 2024.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links
News 2 hours ago

Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links

 Gerindra's Sufmi Dasco urges diplomacy after an influencer was sentenced to seven years in Myanmar for allegedly funding armed groups.
Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News Jun 25, 2025 | 1:22 pm

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 11:47 am

Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation

 "I have checked with the government, and there is no immediate plan for a cabinet reshuffle," said Dasco.
Prabowo's Right-Hand Man Denies Sri Mulyani's Resignation Rumors
News Mar 14, 2025 | 10:38 am

Prabowo's Right-Hand Man Denies Sri Mulyani's Resignation Rumors

 Rumors are circulating that Prabowo will have his second cabinet shakeup soon which will remove Finance Minister Sri Mulyani from her post.
Prabowo Subianto Reappointed as Gerindra Chairman
News Feb 13, 2025 | 7:53 pm

Prabowo Subianto Reappointed as Gerindra Chairman

 Prabowo has led Gerindra since September 2014, following the passing of his predecessor, Suhardi.
Gerindra Executive Sufmi Dasco Says Some Ministers Struggle to Align with President Prabowo
News Feb 7, 2025 | 5:15 pm

Gerindra Executive Sufmi Dasco Says Some Ministers Struggle to Align with President Prabowo

 Dasco also acknowledged concerns about the performance of certain ministers, though he did not provide specific details.
Prabowo to Let Retailers Sell 3-kg Cooking Gas Again After Backlash
News Feb 4, 2025 | 11:09 am

Prabowo to Let Retailers Sell 3-kg Cooking Gas Again After Backlash

 Indonesia decided to restrict the 3-kg LPG distribution to make sure that the subsidized cooking gas is going to low-income families.
DPR Plans In-Depth Review of Social Media Restrictions for Children
News Jan 15, 2025 | 10:32 am

DPR Plans In-Depth Review of Social Media Restrictions for Children

 Indonesia calls for action to protect children from harmful social media content, including violence and inappropriate material

The Latest

Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Brazilian and Turkish Nationals
Lifestyle 53 minutes ago

Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Brazilian and Turkish Nationals

 Indonesia grants visa-free entry to Brazilian and Turkish nationals for up to 30 days for tourism, business, and medical visits.
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28
News 1 hours ago

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28

 Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, dies in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother, just weeks after marrying his long-term partner.
Danantara, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Unveil $10 Billion Partnership
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Unveil $10 Billion Partnership

 According to Danantara, ACWA Power will explore investments in Indonesia's renewable energy generation, water desalination, among others.
Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links
News 2 hours ago

Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links

 Gerindra's Sufmi Dasco urges diplomacy after an influencer was sentenced to seven years in Myanmar for allegedly funding armed groups.
Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case

 Prosecutors seek a seven-year prison term for PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto over bribery and obstruction linked to the Harun Masiku case.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
1
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
2
Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
3
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
4
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
5
Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED