Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links

Jakarta. Indonesian House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has called on the government to pursue diplomatic channels following the arrest of an Indonesian social media influencer in Myanmar, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly funding a rebellion in the country.

“For the case in Myanmar, we urge the government to continue diplomatic efforts,” Dasco told reporters at the Parliament complex on Thursday.

He stressed that protecting Indonesian citizens abroad is a constitutional mandate, adding, “For Indonesian citizens, it is stipulated under the military law.”

Dasco, a senior Gerindra Party politician, warned that if Myanmar refuses diplomatic avenues, Indonesia could consider deploying a "non-combat military operation" to address the situation. He did not provide details on what such an operation would entail but said it would be in line with Indonesia’s legal framework under the newly revised Law No. 3/2025, which amends the 2004 Law on the Indonesian Armed Forces.

“If diplomacy fails, we will push the government to consider the option of a 'non-combat military operation',” he said, reiterating that such actions are legally permitted under the new law.

Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Foreign Ministry, said the influencer, identified as AP, was accused of illegally entering Myanmar and meeting with armed groups classified as illegal organizations by local authorities.

AP was convicted under Myanmar’s Anti-Terrorism Law, the 1947 Immigration Act, and Section 17 of the Unlawful Associations Act. AP was sentenced to seven years in prison, effective from December 20, 2024.

