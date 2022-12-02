Lawmakers Approve Yudo Margono's Appointment as Military Chief

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono attends the House of Representatives hearing on his nomination as the Armed Forces commander at the legislature building in Jakarta on December 2, 2022. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives Defense Commission accepted the nomination of Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono as the new commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, or TNI, following a day-long hearing on Friday.

Yudo has been nominated by President Joko Widodo to replace General Andika Perkasa who will retire later this month.

"After taking into account the views of commission members, the House Commission One [overseeing defense and foreign affairs] agrees on the honorable discharge of General Andika Perkasa as the TNI commander ... and accepts the appointment of Admiral Yudo Margono as the new commander," commission chairwoman Meutya Hafid told the hearing.

A plenary session will be held to formalize approval from the House before Yudo can begin his term.

Earlier in the day, Yudo told the commission that he won't tolerate outlandish behavior among soldiers if his appointment is confirmed.

"If I'm given the mandate to become the commander of the TNI, I will do everything within my power to make sure that no soldier behaves indecently and arrogantly," Yudo said.

Yudo, 57, also promised that the Indonesian Military under his watch will be respected, not feared.

"Soldiers must never harm, hurt, and frighten the people's hearts," Yudo said.

When arriving at the legislature compound, Yudo was accompanied by Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman, Air Force Chief of Staff Chief Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

The president has said earlier that Yudo’s appointment is based more on the rotating leadership of the TNI. In the past nine years, the Indonesian military has been led by three Army generals and one air chief marshal.

The last Navy chief of staff to lead the Indonesian military is Admiral Agus Suhartono, who retired in August 2013.