Lawmakers Question Discrepancies in Malaysia's Story of Migrant Worker Shooting

Jakarta. Indonesian lawmakers are calling for a transparent investigation into the fatal shooting of a migrant worker and the injury of four others by the Malaysian maritime patrol, which took place in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, on Jan. 24

TB Hasanuddin, a member of the Indonesian Parliament’s Commission I, raised doubts about the Malaysian authorities’ explanation of the incident.

He questioned two major discrepancies in the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency's (MMEA) account, including the claim that the Indonesian workers rammed their boat into the MMEA vessel multiple times. "It seems odd that the Indonesian nationals would deliberately collide with the MMEA boat, especially since illegal immigrants typically flee when confronted by authorities," Hasanuddin said, questioning the narrative.

Furthermore, Hasanuddin challenged the MMEA's claim that the shooting was an act of self-defense, triggered by the Indonesian migrants allegedly wielding machetes. He suggested that if a confrontation had occurred, it would likely have taken place either on the MMEA boat or the Indonesian vessel.

"But the victim's body was found on the shore, which raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting," he added.

In response to these concerns, Hasanuddin called for a full investigation by the Malaysian authorities. "We are coordinating with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, specifically the Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection, to monitor the investigation closely. We have requested access to the victims, and this will be provided tomorrow," he confirmed.

Additionally, Oleh Soleh, another member of Commission I, strongly condemned the shooting. He called on the Indonesian government to form an investigation team to thoroughly probe the incident.

"All relevant agencies must coordinate and work together to resolve this issue. The Migrant Worker Protection Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Police, and the military must all act in unison to investigate this case," Oleh stated.

Oleh further stressed the importance of the Indonesian government sending a diplomatic note to Malaysia, requesting clarification from Malaysian authorities regarding the shooting. "The Malaysian government must be transparent about this case. We cannot allow them to cover it up or protect the wrongdoers," he insisted.

If any Malaysian officers are found responsible, Oleh said they must be held accountable and face appropriate punishment. "These officers took the life of an Indonesian citizen, and justice must be served. It is up to the Indonesian government's diplomacy to ensure this happens," he added.

Oleh also called for legal assistance to be provided to the victims and for the repatriation of the deceased's body to Indonesia. "The injured victims should also be brought back home to Indonesia. Additionally, we urge Indonesian citizens seeking work in Malaysia to do so through official channels to avoid such incidents," Oleh concluded.

The four injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Selangor, while the Indonesian government continues to monitor the case closely.

One of the victims, Basri, was a resident of Bengkalis, Riau. His wife, Nurhaida, confirmed to the media that Basri was among the victims fatally shot by the Malaysian maritime patrol. "God willing, he will be buried in Pulau Rupat, his birthplace," Nurhaida said in a brief phone conversation on Tuesday, as she was on her way to Rupat, Riau, where Basri will be laid to rest.

The Indonesian government has vowed to continue assisting the families and ensuring the proper handling of the victims' remains.

Earlier, the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the excessive use of force by the Malaysian maritime patrol and called for a thorough investigation. Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director for Indonesian citizen protection, confirmed that the embassy had requested access to the victims for assistance and further investigation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: