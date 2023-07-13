Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal Returns $1.8M Worth of Banknotes to Prosecutors

Jakarta. In a rare occurrence within Indonesia's justice system, the defense team of a suspect involved in a major graft scandal voluntarily returned a substantial amount of American banknotes, totaling $1.8 million, to the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on Thursday morning.

Criminal defense lawyer Maqdir Ismail, representing businessman Irwan Hermawan, arrived at the office with the cash neatly packed in plastic bags, requiring two cars to transport it. Journalists and photographers eagerly awaited their arrival, shouting, "Show me the money!"

Maqdir had previously announced his intention to return the cash his client allegedly accepted from third parties, specifying the time and place of the handover.

"We are returning these banknotes on behalf of Irwan for the recovery of what he has accepted. We bring them all to provide clarity and explanation about our client’s position in this case,” Maqdir told reporters.

Irwan is accused of paying significant sums of money to high-ranking state officials and fellow businessmen using funds collected from various sources.

The AGO made history in this case by naming Communication Minister Johnny Plate as a suspect. Never before in its history has the AGO prosecuted a sitting cabinet member.

The corruption case centers around allegations that Irwan, a former commissioner of tech company Solitechmedia Synergy, collected substantial bribes from companies and individuals to secure a 4G internet project with BAKTI and the Communication Ministry.

Solitechmedia has distanced itself from Irwan, asserting that the case is unrelated to its business.

The BAKTI project aims to expand internet access in remote regions of Indonesia by constructing 4,200 4G base stations.

The Attorney General's Office claims that the tender for the project was manipulated by certain officials and businessmen, resulting in a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($536 million) to the state.

