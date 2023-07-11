Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors

Jakarta. A lawyer representing a defendant in a major corruption scandal involving the Communication Ministry's Information and Telecommunication Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) vowed on Monday to return Rp 27 billion ($1.8 million) of stolen funds to the Attorney General's Office (AGO).

Maqdir Ismail said the money was returned to his client by an unnamed individual and it will be handed in cash to prosecutors on Thursday.

"Let’s wait until Thursday. I will try to come early in the morning to the Attorney General’s Office," Maqdir told reporters at the South Jakarta District Court.

Maqdir represents Irwan Hermawan, one of the key defendants in the case.

Advertisement

"They [prosecutors] didn’t want me to transfer the money. They said we should bring cash. I don’t know how many suitcases we need to carry the money. We need to show if the money is for real, so on Thursday we will prove that we carry banknotes, not banana leaves," he said.

Maqdir declined to identify the individual who returned the money to his client.

The corruption case involves allegations that Irwan, a former commissioner of tech company Solitechmedia Synergy, collected substantial sums of money from various companies and individuals to bribe BAKTI and Communication Ministry officials in order to secure a 4G internet project.

Solitechmedia has distanced itself from Irwan, stating that the case has nothing to do with its business.

The BAKTI project aims to expand internet access in the outermost regions of the archipelagic nation by building 4,200 4G base stations.

The AGO claims that the tender for the 4G internet project was manipulated by certain officials and businessmen, resulting in a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($536 million) to the state.

Telecommunication and Informatics Minister Johnny Plate, who was arrested and named a suspect in the case on May 17, marked the first time an active cabinet member has been prosecuted by the AGO.

Other defendants in the case include BAKTI CEO Anang Achmad Latif, Mora Telematika Indonesia CEO Galubang Menak, and Huawei Tech Investment Director Mukti Ali.

As the trial began at the South Jakarta District Court, the AGO questioned Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dito Ariotedjo as a witness in the case.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: