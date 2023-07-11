Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors

Bella Evangelista
July 10, 2023 | 7:08 pm
SHARE
From right: Solitech Media Sinergy CEO Irwan Hermawan, Huawei Tech Investment Director Mukti Ali, and Mora Telematika Indonesia CEO Galumbang Menak listen to their indictment in a graft trial related to the government s 4G internet project at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Antara Photo)
From right: Solitech Media Sinergy CEO Irwan Hermawan, Huawei Tech Investment Director Mukti Ali, and Mora Telematika Indonesia CEO Galumbang Menak listen to their indictment in a graft trial related to the government s 4G internet project at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. A lawyer representing a defendant in a major corruption scandal involving the Communication Ministry's Information and Telecommunication Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) vowed on Monday to return Rp 27 billion ($1.8 million) of stolen funds to the Attorney General's Office (AGO).

Maqdir Ismail said the money was returned to his client by an unnamed individual and it will be handed in cash to prosecutors on Thursday.

"Let’s wait until Thursday. I will try to come early in the morning to the Attorney General’s Office," Maqdir told reporters at the South Jakarta District Court.

Maqdir represents Irwan Hermawan, one of the key defendants in the case.

Advertisement

"They [prosecutors] didn’t want me to transfer the money. They said we should bring cash. I don’t know how many suitcases we need to carry the money. We need to show if the money is for real, so on Thursday we will prove that we carry banknotes, not banana leaves," he said.

Maqdir declined to identify the individual who returned the money to his client.

The corruption case involves allegations that Irwan, a former commissioner of tech company Solitechmedia Synergy, collected substantial sums of money from various companies and individuals to bribe BAKTI and Communication Ministry officials in order to secure a 4G internet project. 

Solitechmedia has distanced itself from Irwan, stating that the case has nothing to do with its business.

The BAKTI project aims to expand internet access in the outermost regions of the archipelagic nation by building 4,200 4G base stations.

The AGO claims that the tender for the 4G internet project was manipulated by certain officials and businessmen, resulting in a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($536 million) to the state. 

Telecommunication and Informatics Minister Johnny Plate, who was arrested and named a suspect in the case on May 17, marked the first time an active cabinet member has been prosecuted by the AGO.

Other defendants in the case include BAKTI CEO Anang Achmad Latif, Mora Telematika Indonesia CEO Galubang Menak, and Huawei Tech Investment Director Mukti Ali.

As the trial began at the South Jakarta District Court, the AGO questioned Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dito Ariotedjo as a witness in the case.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta
News 6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to emphasize his country's commitment to ASEAN's centrality.
Independent Analysis Puts Russian Death Toll in Ukraine at Nearly 50,000
News 7 hours ago

Independent Analysis Puts Russian Death Toll in Ukraine at Nearly 50,000

 To count the war deaths, they relied on a statistical concept popularized during the Covid-19 pandemic called excess mortality.
House Confirms Agusman, Hasan Fawzi as OJK Commissioners
Business 9 hours ago

House Confirms Agusman, Hasan Fawzi as OJK Commissioners

 The House of Representatives recently appointed Agusman and Hasan Fawzi to fill two key posts as commissioners at OJK.
Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors
News 9 hours ago

Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors

 The lawyer said prosecutors didn’t want him to transfer the money and he should bring cash to them.
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
Lifestyle 12 hours ago

$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood

 Jababeka Movieland has been under construction for the past 18 years and occupies a 35-hectare area in Jababeka City.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
1
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
2
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
3
Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
4
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
5
Judge Turns down Pre-Trial Motion by Disgraced Supreme Court Secretary
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED