Lawyer Shot to Death While Having Family Dinner on New Year's Eve

Makassar. A criminal lawyer was tragically shot to death at his home in Bone Regency, South Sulawesi, while having dinner with his family on New Year's Eve.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday confirmed that 49-year-old Rudi Gani died from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police have launched a murder investigation to identify the perpetrator and uncover the motive behind the killing.

According to his wife, Maryam, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. while the family was having dinner. She recounted hearing a loud bang before her husband suddenly collapsed, his face covered in blood.

"It happened very quickly, and my husband fell to the ground. I didn’t see anyone outside the house because it was very dark,” Maryam said.

Rudi was rushed to a nearby clinic with a gunshot wound on the right side of his nose, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police later confirmed that Rudi’s death was caused by a gunshot.

Maryam expressed disbelief over the incident, stating that her husband was known for his patience and had no personal disputes with anyone.

"My late husband had no personal quarrels because he was endlessly patient with people. His last case was about an illegal land occupation, and he had accompanied the accused to the police station earlier that day at around 10 a.m.," she said.

