Saturday, November 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding

Muhammad Fakhruddin
November 3, 2023 | 11:55 pm
SHARE
Two policemen stand guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Central Jakarta, June 26, 2019. (Antara Photo)
Two policemen stand guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Central Jakarta, June 26, 2019. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. A legal expert said on Friday that the controversial Constitutional Court ruling, which amended the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, cannot be challenged.

This ruling opened the door for the 36-year-old son of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to run as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 election, leading to legal challenges from various groups and individuals.

In response to these challenges, the court has established an ethics council to investigate the judges, particularly those who voted in favor of amending the age limit. However, legal expert Abdul Chair Ramadhan explained that the ethics council does not have the authority to reverse the ruling.

Abdul cited an article in the Constitution that stipulates that the Constitutional Court's verdict in interpreting potential conflicts between laws and the Constitution should be considered final and binding. 

Advertisement

"And there is no legal basis for the ethics council to reverse a verdict by the Constitutional Court,” Abdul said.

Read More:
Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling

Last month, the court modified an article in the 2017 general election law that previously required presidential or vice-presidential candidates to be at least 40 years old. The nine justices voted 5 to 4 to amend the article to state that candidates “must be at least 40 years old or have served or are serving in a public position through general elections, including regional government leader elections”.

Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, became eligible to run as a vice-presidential candidate after being elected as the mayor of Solo several years ago, in accordance with the amendment. Shortly after the ruling, Gibran became the running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

The ruling raised controversy, in part because the Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who voted for the amendment, is Gibran's uncle. 

However, the legal expert dismissed allegations of familial influence.

"It’s important to note that the ruling applies to all holders of elected public offices, not just specific regional leaders,” Abdul said.

He stressed that any effort to challenge the court's ruling would be futile because the Constitutional Court is the sole interpreter of the Constitution.

"You like it or not, the Constitutional Court ruling that allows Gibran to become the ticket mate of Prabowo is legitimate and lawful. Any attempt to challenge it, including inquiries by the House of Representatives, will change nothing,” Abdul said.

Read More:
Mahfud Criticizes Constitutional Court Rulings on Presidential Candidates

The ethics council, led by former Chief Justice Jimly Asshiddiqie, has interviewed all justices and examined evidence of potential misconduct related to the ruling. 

The council will announce its decision on November 7, just one day before the deadline for candidate substitutions.

Jimly revealed that most of the complaints received by the council were directed against Anwar Usman, who presided over the hearing last month.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression
News 4 hours ago

Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression

 The agreement would allow Japanese and Philippine troop deployments to one another for military exercises and other security activities.
Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding
News 4 hours ago

Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding

 This ruling opened the door for the 36-year-old son of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to run as a vice-presidential candidate.
VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month
Business 9 hours ago

VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month

 The property sector contributes significantly to the economy, accounting for up to 16 percent of the gross domestic product.
BNI, ITPC Osaka, Tokyo Embassy Help MSMEs Penetrate Japan
Special Updates 12 hours ago

BNI, ITPC Osaka, Tokyo Embassy Help MSMEs Penetrate Japan

 There are many potential buyers that can be the target market for BNI’s MSMEs.
BNI Life, Hibank Ink Bancassurance Partnership
Special Updates 13 hours ago

BNI Life, Hibank Ink Bancassurance Partnership

 BNI Life and Hibank recently signed a partnership on “bancassurance in branch”.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
1
Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
2
Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel
3
Panji Gumilang Charged with Money Laundering
4
Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt of Baby Komodo Dragon
5
Judge Rejects Pre-Trial Motion by Ex-Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED