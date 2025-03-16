Leo and Bagas Reach All England Men’s Doubles Final After Defeating Compatriots

The Jakarta Globe
March 16, 2025 | 7:04 am
SHARE
Indonesian men's doubles badminton players Leo Rolly Carnando, left, and Bagas Maulana. (Photo courtesy of PBSI)
Indonesian men's doubles badminton players Leo Rolly Carnando, left, and Bagas Maulana. (Photo courtesy of PBSI)

Jakarta. Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana secured a spot in the All England men’s doubles final, keeping Indonesia’s title hopes alive in the prestigious badminton tournament after defeating fellow countrymen Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Reza Pahlevi Isfahani on Saturday.

Leo and Bagas showcased a solid performance in a three-set battle, winning 21-14, 17-21, 21-15 in Birmingham. The pair was formed following their respective failures to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year with their previous partners.

This marks Leo’s first-ever All England final and Bagas’s second, having won the 2022 title alongside Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

“I’m so proud to reach the All England final, but there’s no satisfaction until we win the title,” Leo told Antara news agency.

Advertisement

Earlier in the tournament, Leo and Bagas also eliminated another Indonesian duo, Shohibul and Daniel Marthin, in the round of 16.

The result marks a dramatic turnaround for the pair, who suffered early exits in their previous tournaments, the Indonesia Masters and Thailand Masters earlier this year.

In the final, Leo and Bagas will face South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who secured their place after defeating China’s He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in another intense three-game match, 16-21, 21-13, 21-13.

Indonesia has dominated the men’s doubles at the All England in recent years, winning the last three consecutive titles, including victories by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Leo and Bagas now have the chance to continue Indonesia’s winning streak and bring home another prestigious title.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Orders Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen 
News 3 hours ago

Trump Orders Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen 

 Saturday's operation was conducted solely by the US, according to a US official.
Leo and Bagas Reach All England Men’s Doubles Final After Defeating Compatriots
News 6 hours ago

Leo and Bagas Reach All England Men’s Doubles Final After Defeating Compatriots

 The pair was formed following their respective failures to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year with their previous partners.
Pupuk Indonesia Teams Up with Army, PTPN I on Agroforestry Program
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Teams Up with Army, PTPN I on Agroforestry Program

 Pupuk Indonesia's agroforestry project spans 1,000 hectares.
'Filled With Arrogance': China Lashes Out at G7 over Statements on Maritime Security
News 14 hours ago

'Filled With Arrogance': China Lashes Out at G7 over Statements on Maritime Security

 China claims virtually the entire South China Sea, through which it passes around $5 trillion in global trade.
Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment
News 15 hours ago

Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment

 They carried a banner that reads: "What about switching places? Military officers serve as civil servants, and civilians carry the arms?"
News Index

Most Popular

Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
1
Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
2
Indonesia Plans to Build $24.6 Million Hospital in Gaza
3
Two Members of Prabowo’s Cabinet to Resign from Military Amid Public Debate
4
Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation
5
Batam Immigration Raid Nets 13 Foreigners Linked to Suspected Fake Firms
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED