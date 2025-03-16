Leo and Bagas Reach All England Men’s Doubles Final After Defeating Compatriots

Jakarta. Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana secured a spot in the All England men’s doubles final, keeping Indonesia’s title hopes alive in the prestigious badminton tournament after defeating fellow countrymen Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Reza Pahlevi Isfahani on Saturday.

Leo and Bagas showcased a solid performance in a three-set battle, winning 21-14, 17-21, 21-15 in Birmingham. The pair was formed following their respective failures to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year with their previous partners.

This marks Leo’s first-ever All England final and Bagas’s second, having won the 2022 title alongside Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

“I’m so proud to reach the All England final, but there’s no satisfaction until we win the title,” Leo told Antara news agency.

Earlier in the tournament, Leo and Bagas also eliminated another Indonesian duo, Shohibul and Daniel Marthin, in the round of 16.

The result marks a dramatic turnaround for the pair, who suffered early exits in their previous tournaments, the Indonesia Masters and Thailand Masters earlier this year.

In the final, Leo and Bagas will face South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who secured their place after defeating China’s He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in another intense three-game match, 16-21, 21-13, 21-13.

Indonesia has dominated the men’s doubles at the All England in recent years, winning the last three consecutive titles, including victories by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Leo and Bagas now have the chance to continue Indonesia’s winning streak and bring home another prestigious title.

