Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali

Surya Lesmana
June 18, 2025 | 10:56 am
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located in East Flores Regency (Flotim), East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 5:35 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). (Antara/Antara)
Bali. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has impacted flights to and from Bali Island. Dozens of flights in Bali were forced to be canceled on Wednesday, June 18.

The eruption spewed a column of volcanic ash 10 kilometers into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the alert level to the highest tier.

According to the official website of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, several airlines canceled their flights due to the volcanic disruption. Among them were Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which canceled routes to various cities in Australia, as well as Air India, Air New Zealand, Scoot from Singapore, and Juneyao Airlines from China.

Several domestic AirAsia flights to Labuan Bajo on Flores Island were also canceled.

This eruption has caused ashfall in several villages around Mount Lewotobi. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that at least residents from one village were evacuated on Tuesday. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki also erupted previously in November. That eruption resulted in nine deaths, the cancellation of several international flights to Bali, and the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki is an active volcano standing 1,703 meters tall with twin peaks located on Flores Island, a well-known tourist destination in eastern Indonesia. 

As part of the island nation situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia frequently experiences volcanic activity and earthquakes. The region is known for its high concentration of active volcanoes prone to eruptions.

