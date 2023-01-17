Life Imprisonment Sought for Ex-Police General Ferdy Sambo

Disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo, left, and his wife Putri Candrawathi are present during the reenactment of a policeman murder case at Duren Tiga housing complex in South Jakarta, on August 30, 2022. The couple has been named suspects in the case. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Tuesday recommended a life sentence for former police general Ferdy Sambo who is accused of ordering the murder of a subordinate who he said had harassed his wife.

The maximum prison term was sought for him because "there are no mitigating factors" in his conduct, according to the demand read in turn by prosecutors at the South Jakarta District Court.

Ferdy has ordered Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer to shoot fellow officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat multiple times in the pre-planned murder carried out at Ferdy's official residence in South Jakarta, the court heard.

Both low-ranking policemen were Ferdy's assistants when the execution-styled murder took place on July 8.

At least two other persons -- Brigadier Ricky Rizal and family assistant Kuat Maruf -- were present at the dining room where Yosua was shot to death while Ferdy's wife Putri Candrawathi was at the same house but stayed in the bedroom, according to the indictment.

They all are also defendants in the murder trial.

Prosecutors told the panel of judges that Ferdy's disgraceful conduct has left "police reputation in tatters" and destroyed the career of many policemen who helped Ferdy stage the crime scene and fabricate a story as if Yosua had died in a shootout with Richard.

Ferdy had enough time to plan the murder when he walked out of his private home and moved to his official residence where Yosua and the accused shooter were waiting for him, prosecutors said.

He even had the time "to plan ways to destroy evidence" and cover up his crime.

According to the indictment, Ferdy ordered first-responding officers to destroy footage from nearby security cameras.

Presiding Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso adjourned the trial for next week to hear defense statement from the defendant.

Six officers are being tried separately for tampering with evidence and staging the crime scene of Yosua's murder.