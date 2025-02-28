Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
July 3, 2025 | 3:35 pm
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota. The Portuguese forward died in a car crash in Spain at the age of 28, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Instagram @diogoj_18)
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota. The Portuguese forward died in a car crash in Spain at the age of 28, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Instagram @diogoj_18)

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain at the age of 28, local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, where Jota was reportedly traveling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre, who also died in the crash. According to reports from Spanish news agency EFE and local outlet zamora24horas.com, emergency services received multiple calls about a vehicle on fire on the A-52 highway shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Responding units, including the Traffic Civil Guard, the Zamora Provincial Fire Brigade, and medical teams from the Mombuey health center, confirmed the deaths of both Jota and his brother at the scene.

The tragedy comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.

Driver Arrested After His Minivan Plows Through Soccer Fans Celebrating in Liverpool

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and made 182 appearances for the club, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists. During his time with the Reds, he won two Premier League titles and became a key part of the team’s attacking lineup.

The Portuguese football community and Liverpool fans around the world are mourning the loss of Jota, who was regarded as one of the most talented forwards of his generation.

Liverpool FC and the Portuguese Football Federation are expected to issue official statements as tributes pour in for Jota and his family.

