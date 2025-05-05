Local Gov't Denies Delay in Evacuating Brazilian Influencer Who Died on Rinjani

Muhammad Awaludin
June 26, 2025 | 11:46 am
SHARE
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaludin)
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaludin)

Mataram. The tragic death of Brazilian national Juliana Marins has drawn international attention, with local authorities facing criticism for allegedly responding too slowly to her evacuation after she fell along the Cemara Nunggal trail on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

The West Nusa Tenggara administration has denied the accusations. Acting Regional Secretary Lalu Mohammad Faozal said the provincial government had shown a strong commitment in handling the incident.

He said from the outset, the government had not relied solely on official agencies but had also involved private entities, including gold miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMMAN), in the rescue operation.

The incident unfolded when Juliana was located about 160 meters above the Cemara Nunggal cliff on Saturday, a day after her fall. At that time, she was still able to send an emergency signal that was detected. However, bad weather and extreme terrain hindered the rescue team's access.

Advertisement

"From the information I received, the victim was initially still able to send a distress signal from a height of 160 meters," Faozal said on Wednesday.

Read More:
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway

By the time the rescue team reached the area, she had slipped further and was eventually found about 600 meters below the original point. Drones aided the search, but visibility was severely limited due to dense fog that developed around midday.

"When the team descended on the first day, fog had already formed by 11 a.m. local time, making evacuation efforts ineffective. We could only operate during the early morning hours," he explained.

Faozal added that a helicopter owned by AMMAN had been deployed, but it was designated for transporting logistics, not human evacuation. A Basarnas (National Search and Rescue Agency) helicopter was later used, though it too faced difficulties due to severe weather.

"Although AMMAN is a private company, we requested their assistance. They sent a helicopter with a full crew, but it was only authorized for cargo. That posed a technical challenge for us," he said.

Juliana was an experienced hiker and social media influencer with over 360,000 followers. She had climbed numerous peaks across Asia. Faozal described the incident as a tragic and unpredictable accident.

"Juliana was a professional hiker. She had been climbing mountains since she was a child. But accidents can happen to anyone. The latest reports suggest she may have slipped while going to relieve herself," he said.

Read More:
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

Responding to criticism from Brazilian netizens, Faozal insisted that the government had acted swiftly and with seriousness.

"People are entitled to voice their opinions, but it should be based on facts. This country has shown its commitment, we even involved the private sector in the rescue," he said.

Autopsy to Be Conducted in Bali

The body of Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins was initially scheduled for an autopsy at Bhayangkara Hospital in Mataram, NTB. However, due to the absence of the region’s only forensic doctor, the autopsy will instead be conducted in Bali.

"The autopsy is planned to be conducted in Bali," said West Nusa Tenggara Deputy Governor Indah Dhamayanti Putri, as quoted by Antara on Thursday.

She said Bali was chosen as the nearest available location. The hospital is now completing the administrative process for transporting Juliana’s remains to Bali using an ambulance from Bhayangkara Hospital Mataram. All expenses related to handling the body in NTB are being covered by the provincial government.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Local Gov't Denies Delay in Evacuating Brazilian Influencer Who Died on Rinjani
News 6 hours ago

Local Gov't Denies Delay in Evacuating Brazilian Influencer Who Died on Rinjani

 Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins’ death on Mt. Rinjani draws global attention as NTB officials defend rescue efforts hampered by weather.
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
Lifestyle Jun 25, 2025 | 1:20 pm

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

 A Brazilian climber is the latest victim on Mount Rinjani, as a string of fatal falls reminds tourists of the mountain’s hidden dangers.
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
News Jun 25, 2025 | 8:53 am

Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway

 A 27-year-old Brazilian woman who fell into a ravine while hiking Mount Rinjani has been found dead. Evacuation efforts are underway.
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
News Jun 24, 2025 | 11:41 am

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani

 Rescuers deploy helicopters to save a Brazilian hiker who fell into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani amid harsh weather and thick fog.
Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope
News May 5, 2025 | 11:27 am

Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope

 After being evacuated, Rennie's body was handed over to the family and taken to the Bhayangkara Hospital in Mataram for further handling.

The Latest

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business 30 minutes ago

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

 Prabowo launches Rp 25T renewable energy projects in 15 provinces, targeting 379.7 MW capacity.
Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog
Business 2 hours ago

Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog

 Qatari firm Al Qilaa to build 50,000 affordable units in Indonesia’s $2.5B housing project, part of efforts to cut 15M-unit backlog.
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax
Business 3 hours ago

New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax

 Finance Ministry to shift PPh 22 collection to e‑commerce marketplaces, targeting sellers with annual turnover above Rp 500M.
News Index

Most Popular

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
1
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
2
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
3
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
4
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
5
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Export Drops 39 Pct as EU Buys Less
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED