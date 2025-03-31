Local Tourists Caught Using Ambulance to Bypass Traffic in Sukabumi

April 1, 2025 | 10:46 pm
A police officer stops an ambulance near the Parungkuda toll gate in Sukabumi, West Java, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Videography)
Sukabumi, West Java. Police stopped an ambulance on Tuesday for allegedly transporting local tourists through heavy Eid al-Fitr traffic in Sukabumi Regency, West Java.

Second Inspector Ayet Permana said the vehicle, which had departed from Bogor, was using its siren and flashing lights to bypass long lines of vehicles caught in holiday congestion.

Upon inspection, officers found several passengers inside the ambulance -- but no patient. The vehicle was registered under the local government of Kompa Village in Sukabumi.

“The driver claimed the passengers were headed to visit a relative receiving treatment at Sekarwangi Hospital,” Ayet told reporters.

However, officers suspected the group was actually traveling to Pelabuhanratu Beach, a popular holiday destination, and ordered the vehicle to return to Bogor.

“Ambulances are strictly for emergency use. We reprimanded the driver and directed him to turn back,” Ayet added.

Following the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, the driver released a video apology.

In the video, the driver -- who did not reveal his name -- said the passengers were women planning to visit a relative at Sukabumi prison, not the hospital.




