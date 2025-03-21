Lombok Airport Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi Eruption

Jakarta. Flights at Lombok Airport have been disrupted following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), though airport operations remain largely unaffected.

Arif Haryanto, Public Relations Officer at Airport operator Angkasa Pura I Lombok Airport, confirmed that the volcanic activity has impacted flight schedules.

Scoot’s TR 258/259 flight between Singapore and Lombok, initially scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 22, at 8:40 a.m. Additionally, AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur-bound flights have faced delays.

“Despite these disruptions, overall airport operations remain normal. Inspections indicate no significant impact from volcanic ash within the airport area,” Arif stated.

Advertisement

Angkasa Pura I continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) and AirNav Indonesia to mitigate risks posed by volcanic ash.

“We are actively coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure flight safety and maintain smooth airport operations,” Arif added.

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has affected surrounding communities, with volcanic ash potentially disrupting air travel in eastern Indonesia and posing health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions. Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: