Lombok Airport Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi Eruption

Muhammad Awaludin
March 21, 2025 | 5:09 pm
SHARE
A Qatar Cargo plane carrying MotoGP logistics lands at the Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)
A Qatar Cargo plane carrying MotoGP logistics lands at the Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)

Jakarta. Flights at Lombok Airport have been disrupted following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), though airport operations remain largely unaffected.

Arif Haryanto, Public Relations Officer at Airport operator Angkasa Pura I Lombok Airport, confirmed that the volcanic activity has impacted flight schedules.

Scoot’s TR 258/259 flight between Singapore and Lombok, initially scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 22, at 8:40 a.m. Additionally, AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur-bound flights have faced delays.

“Despite these disruptions, overall airport operations remain normal. Inspections indicate no significant impact from volcanic ash within the airport area,” Arif stated.

Advertisement

Angkasa Pura I continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) and AirNav Indonesia to mitigate risks posed by volcanic ash.

“We are actively coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure flight safety and maintain smooth airport operations,” Arif added.

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has affected surrounding communities, with volcanic ash potentially disrupting air travel in eastern Indonesia and posing health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions. Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers
News 31 minutes ago

Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers

 Prabowo pledges smooth, affordable Eid travel with lower airfares, toll discounts, and enhanced security for 146M homecoming travelers.
Fore Coffee Targets $23M IPO as Indonesia’s Coffee Market Booms
Business 50 minutes ago

Fore Coffee Targets $23M IPO as Indonesia’s Coffee Market Booms

 Fore Coffee plans a $24M IPO to fund expansion, adding 140 stores in two years as Indonesia’s premium coffee market sees rapid growth.
Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says
News 1 hours ago

Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says

 Nearly 25% of Indonesian journalists face terror. Tempo’s Francisca Rosana receives a severed pig’s head in a chilling attack on press freed
Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'
News 1 hours ago

Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'

 Puan Maharani denies tensions between PDIP and Jokowi, calling their ties "always warm" despite his ouster and political rift in 2024.
JCI Slumps Nearly 2 Pct as Fed Signals Caution, China Uncertainty Lingers
Business 4 hours ago

JCI Slumps Nearly 2 Pct as Fed Signals Caution, China Uncertainty Lingers

 JCI fell 1.94% to 6,258.1 as US job data, FTSE rebalancing, and China policy uncertainty drove investors to risk-off mode.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
4
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
5
How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED