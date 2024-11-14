Lombok International Airport Resumes Operations After Mt. Lewotobi's Volcanic Disruptions

Antara
November 14, 2024 | 11:37 am
Passengers stranded at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport (BIZAM) in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, following widespread flight cancellations caused by the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Muhammad Awaludin)
Central Lombok. After dozens of flight cancellations on Wednesday due to volcanic ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) resumed normal operations on Thursday.

Lombok Airport spokesperson Arif Haryanto confirmed that all domestic and international flights are now operating smoothly, though conditions remain dependent on wind direction and the volcano’s activity.

"Currently, operations at Lombok Airport have returned to normal," said Arif on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 39 flights were canceled, including 33 domestic and 6 international routes. Affected domestic flights included those to Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Yogyakarta, Bima, and Sumbawa, while international flights to and from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore were also canceled. Nearly 4,000 passengers were impacted.

Some flights continued, including Citilink and Super Air Jet flights to Jakarta, and Lion Air flights to Balikpapan, Makassar, and Surabaya.

Angkasa Pura I has advised passengers to check flight schedules by contacting their airline’s call center for updates.

Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport

The eruption has also affected tourism. Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana reported that measures are being taken to ensure tourists in Labuan Bajo and surrounding areas have access to essential services during evacuations and transportation rerouting.

"Facilities like transport to hotels, clean toilets, and food for tourists have been a priority. Since the eruption began on Nov. 4, coordination across stakeholders has been ongoing," she said.

Alternative routes have been prepared using ferries from Labuan Bajo to several seaports, including Sape, Poto Tano, Kayangan, Lembar, Tanjung Perak, and Benoa.

As of Nov. 13, approximately 602 tourists remained stranded in Labuan Bajo. The government is coordinating with local hotels to provide accommodation, with 505 rooms offered at discounts of up to 50 percent, along with ferry tickets and transport services.

Mount Lewotobi's eruption continues to show increased activity and remains at level IV (dangerous), indicating potential further hazards. The government is monitoring the situation, coordinating evacuations, and providing aid to displaced people and affected communities.

