Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach

Jakarta. The search for the next coach of Indonesia’s national football team is underway following the dismissal of Shin Tae-yong. Football federation PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir confirmed that the federation has interviewed three candidates, including Dutch legends Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert, with the official announcement set for Jan. 12.

"One of the candidates we interviewed was Patrick Kluivert, along with his proposed assistant staff," the former president of Serie A's Inter Milan said on Monday. "We’re looking for a figure who can bring extra effort in communication, leadership, and tactical understanding."

The incoming coach is expected to arrive in Indonesia on Jan. 11 and will be introduced to the public the following day.

Shin Tae-yong’s tenure was marked by historic achievements, including the Garudas' return to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup after a 16-year absence, a record-breaking run in the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, and qualification for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite these successes, Erick wants improved communication, strategy implementation, and program execution.

Van Gaal or Kluivert?

Louis van Gaal stands out as the most experienced candidate. Known for his tactical acumen and authoritative leadership, the 72-year-old has coached elite clubs such as Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United. His international pedigree includes leading the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Van Gaal's potential appointment has generated excitement, with many hoping his expertise will elevate Indonesian football to new heights.

Patrick Kluivert, a legendary striker turned coach, offers a different profile. Though his coaching experience—highlighted by stints with FC Twente U-21, Adana Demirspor, and Curaçao—doesn’t rival Van Gaal’s, his modern approach and experience as an assistant with the Netherlands could bring fresh ideas to the team.

Shin's Legacy Remembered

Shin Tae-yong’s departure sparked emotional tributes from key players, including captain Jay Idzes, goalkeeper Maarten Paes, and forward Marselino Ferdinan. “We wrote history together, and I cherished every single moment we had,” Idzes shared on Instagram. “It’s a hard world, but I believe the federation always makes decisions for the best of the country. Let’s stick together and fight for our dream. Kita Garuda.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: