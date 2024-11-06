LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says

Jakarta. Alumni of the Indonesian Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) scholarships are no longer required to return to Indonesia, according to Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, citing global career opportunities and insufficient local infrastructure to support their potential.

Previously, LPDP scholarship recipients who studied abroad were required to return to Indonesia within 90 days of graduation and serve for a period equal to twice the duration of their studies plus one year consecutively. Non-compliance with this rule could result in sanctions, including the repayment of scholarship funds and a ban from future LPDP programs.

Satryo said that Indonesia currently lacks sufficient opportunities to fully utilize the potential of its LPDP alumni, pointing out that other countries offer broader opportunities.

"We cannot force them to return. If we don’t have the means to support their potential here, it’s better for them to continue working abroad. As long as they represent Indonesia, that's what matters," he said on Tuesday.

Satryo said that LPDP alumni could still contribute to Indonesia's development globally, as long as they are making significant achievements in their careers, whether in top global companies or international research labs, that could bring international recognition to Indonesia.

"One day, they might discover an innovation, and we can proudly say that Indonesia was behind it, even if it happened abroad," Satryo said

Looking ahead, the minister emphasized the government's focus on strengthening Indonesia's industries, which could eventually provide more opportunities for LPDP alumni to return and contribute.

"When we have stronger industries, they can return to work here. In the meantime, they can assist us by contributing to industry development. Even those abroad might help by bringing world-class startups or setting up factories here," he explained.

In line with this, Satryo also mentioned that the government is prioritizing key sectors such as food security and energy independence. "The President has launched programs for food self-sufficiency, energy independence, water availability, and downstream industrialization. We will direct LPDP alumni to focus on these sectors," he added.

In the 2024 LPDP Stage 1 Scholarship Selection, 4,191 participants were selected, including 2,227 women and 1,964 men. The breakdown includes 397 domestic doctoral candidates, 288 international doctoral candidates, 454 domestic specialists, 1,587 domestic master’s students, and 1,465 international master’s students.

