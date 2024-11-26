LSP Indonesia and B-Universe Unveil ESGRC Certification to Support Eco-Friendly Companies

Juan Ardya Guardiola
November 26, 2024 | 9:27 am
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq (center), Executive Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (fourth from right), alongside (left to right): B-Universe Director Melly Marliani, CEO of B-Universe Rio Abdurachman, Chairman of the GRC Certification Body Jerry Marmen, Commissioner of LSP Indonesia Sustainability Marim Purba, President Director of LSP Indonesia Sustainability Ning Wahyu Astutik, Acting Deputy for Environmental Pollution Control Sigit Reliantoro, and Vice President Director of B-Universe Apreyvita D Wulansari (right), at the launch of the ESGRC Certification Body during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)
Jakarta. B-Universe Media Holdings and LSP Indonesia Berkelanjutan have launched a new certification to help Indonesian companies improve their competitiveness by meeting global sustainability standards through ESGRC (Environmental, Social, Governance, Risk, and Compliance) principles.

Ning Wahyu Astutik, President Director of LSP Indonesia Berkelanjutan, said the certification simplifies the export process for companies committed to environmental sustainability.

"With this certification, we provide greater assurance to international customers," she said during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night at the Westin Hotel in Jakarta on Monday.

The certification is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indonesian products in both domestic and global markets, especially as consumer demand shifts toward sustainable and eco-friendly goods.

"The younger generation is increasingly aware of sustainability, and while these products may come at a premium, their demand is growing. That’s why we established this certification body—to encourage broader competitiveness," she added.

The ESGRC certification was officially launched during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night, attended by notable figures, including the Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, who inaugurated the ESGRC license.

Enggartiasto Lukita, Executive Chairman of B-Universe, along with other key stakeholders, also attended the event, which celebrated companies demonstrating excellence in ESG reporting.

The awards recognized not only corporate achievements but also efforts in communicating sustainability practices and adhering to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

The ESGRC certification aims to prepare Indonesian companies to compete in international markets where sustainability increasingly influences business success.

