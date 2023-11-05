Sunday, November 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Luhut Allowed to Use Cellphone as He Recovers in Singapore

Muhammad Fakhruddin
November 4, 2023 | 10:38 pm
SHARE
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. (Antara Photo)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan shared on social media on Saturday that he is on the path to recovery and has been granted permission to use his cellphone after nearly a month of treatment at a Singapore hospital.

Luhut posted on his Instagram account, "Right now, I’m allowed to use my cellphone for a while to check what’s going on."

He said that during the initial days of his treatment, he was accompanied by family members and close aides, and there were no guests or phone calls to handle, as his aides took care of everything.

While Luhut did not disclose the specific illness he is dealing with, in a previous Instagram post, he mentioned that he was hospitalized due to extreme fatigue.

Advertisement

Recently, Luhut had the privilege of receiving visits from President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and several fellow cabinet members.

"I feel like I’m getting an energy boost and the motivation to recover faster," he wrote.

The president has temporarily appointed State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir to manage Luhut's responsibilities as the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs.

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Luhut Allowed to Use Cellphone as He Recovers in Singapore
News 3 hours ago

Luhut Allowed to Use Cellphone as He Recovers in Singapore

 Recently, Luhut had the privilege of receiving visits from President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.
Telkom Wins Best Audiovisual Award at 2023 AMH
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Telkom Wins Best Audiovisual Award at 2023 AMH

 Telkom recently won an award for the best audiovisual media at the public relations awarding ceremony 2023 Anugerah Media Humas.
Solid Performance Boosts BBNI Investor Confidence
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Solid Performance Boosts BBNI Investor Confidence

 Investors are gaining confidence as state-owned bank BNI recently announced a solid performance.
BNI’s Strong Performance to Do Wonders on Shares 
Special Updates 6 hours ago

BNI’s Strong Performance to Do Wonders on Shares 

 BNI, also known by its ticker symbol BBNI, reported that its net profit had grown 15.1 percent year-on-year as of Sep. 2023.
Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza

 President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, on Saturday, oversaw the dispatch of 51.5 tons of aid worth Rp 24.1 billion ($ 1.5 million) from Indonesia
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Prominent State Auditor Detained in Internet Infrastructure Corruption Case
1
Prominent State Auditor Detained in Internet Infrastructure Corruption Case
2
Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression
3
Merdeka Copper Gold Invests Big in Future Projects
4
Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza
5
Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED