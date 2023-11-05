Luhut Allowed to Use Cellphone as He Recovers in Singapore

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan shared on social media on Saturday that he is on the path to recovery and has been granted permission to use his cellphone after nearly a month of treatment at a Singapore hospital.

Luhut posted on his Instagram account, "Right now, I’m allowed to use my cellphone for a while to check what’s going on."

He said that during the initial days of his treatment, he was accompanied by family members and close aides, and there were no guests or phone calls to handle, as his aides took care of everything.

While Luhut did not disclose the specific illness he is dealing with, in a previous Instagram post, he mentioned that he was hospitalized due to extreme fatigue.

Recently, Luhut had the privilege of receiving visits from President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and several fellow cabinet members.

"I feel like I’m getting an energy boost and the motivation to recover faster," he wrote.

The president has temporarily appointed State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir to manage Luhut's responsibilities as the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs.

