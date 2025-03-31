Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism

Solo. Chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has called on the public to express their criticism of the government in a polite and respectful manner, citing it as part of Indonesian culture.

Luhut made the statement during a visit to the residence of Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko " Jokowi" Widodo, on Monday as part of the 2025 Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The meeting took place at Jokowi’s home on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber, Solo, Central Java.

Arriving with his wife, Devi Simatupang, at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Luhut spent an hour with Jokowi, reminiscing about the latter’s 10 years in office.

"For 10 years, I served under President Jokowi and witnessed how much he has done for this country," said Luhut, who was Chief Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister during Jokowi’s administration.

Advertisement

Luhut urged Indonesians to maintain courteous discourse when addressing government policies.

"As Ramadan ends today, I want to remind everyone to uphold our cultural values of politeness and hospitality," he said.

He acknowledged the importance of criticism in a democracy but emphasized that it should be delivered with respect. He also lamented the growing negativity towards President Prabowo Subianto’s programs.

"Democracy is important, but it should not erode our cultural norms of respect and politeness. Speaking harshly and disrespecting those who have contributed to the country is not constructive," he said.

Luhut’s statement came on response to nationwide student protests that escalated into violent clashes with security forces. Demonstrations against Indonesia’s newly revised military law erupted last week in several cities, including Jakarta, Sukabumi, Surabaya, Palangka Raya, Lumajang, and Malang. Students opposed the expanded role of active-duty military officers in civilian positions, leading to confrontations that resulted in multiple injuries and dozens of arrests.

Luhut also criticized analysts who, he claimed, make statements without clear data, which he believes creates unnecessary tension. Analysts criticized government policies after the stock market fell by more than 6 percent and the rupiah depreciated to its lowest level since the 1998 financial crisis.

"That only complicates President Prabowo’s administration," he asserted.

He added that President Prabowo has been receptive to various inputs and that Indonesia’s economic fundamentals remain stable. Luhut also praised Jokowi’s role in facilitating a smooth leadership transition to Prabowo.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: