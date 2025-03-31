Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism

Rizka Ardina Nugraheni
March 31, 2025 | 7:02 pm
SHARE
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN), arrives at the State Palace in Jakarta to meet with President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN), arrives at the State Palace in Jakarta to meet with President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Solo. Chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has called on the public to express their criticism of the government in a polite and respectful manner, citing it as part of Indonesian culture.

Luhut made the statement during a visit to the residence of Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko " Jokowi" Widodo, on Monday as part of the 2025 Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The meeting took place at Jokowi’s home on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber, Solo, Central Java.

Arriving with his wife, Devi Simatupang, at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Luhut spent an hour with Jokowi, reminiscing about the latter’s 10 years in office.

"For 10 years, I served under President Jokowi and witnessed how much he has done for this country," said Luhut, who was Chief Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister during Jokowi’s administration.

Advertisement

Luhut urged Indonesians to maintain courteous discourse when addressing government policies.

"As Ramadan ends today, I want to remind everyone to uphold our cultural values of politeness and hospitality," he said.

He acknowledged the importance of criticism in a democracy but emphasized that it should be delivered with respect. He also lamented the growing negativity towards President Prabowo Subianto’s programs.

"Democracy is important, but it should not erode our cultural norms of respect and politeness. Speaking harshly and disrespecting those who have contributed to the country is not constructive," he said.

Luhut’s statement came on response to nationwide student protests that escalated into violent clashes with security forces. Demonstrations against Indonesia’s newly revised military law erupted last week in several cities, including Jakarta, Sukabumi, Surabaya, Palangka Raya, Lumajang, and Malang. Students opposed the expanded role of active-duty military officers in civilian positions, leading to confrontations that resulted in multiple injuries and dozens of arrests.

Luhut also criticized analysts who, he claimed, make statements without clear data, which he believes creates unnecessary tension. Analysts criticized government policies after the stock market fell by more than 6 percent and the rupiah depreciated to its lowest level since the 1998 financial crisis.

"That only complicates President Prabowo’s administration," he asserted.

He added that President Prabowo has been receptive to various inputs and that Indonesia’s economic fundamentals remain stable. Luhut also praised Jokowi’s role in facilitating a smooth leadership transition to Prabowo.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson
News 7 minutes ago

16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson

 Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.
'Mudik' Drops in 2025: What Does It Say About the Economy?
Business 3 hours ago

'Mudik' Drops in 2025: What Does It Say About the Economy?

 Lebaran 2025 homecoming drops 24 percent, raising concerns over economic slowdown, weaker consumer spending, and shifting travel habits.
PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This Year
Special Updates 4 hours ago

PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This Year

 This program seeks to help people travel to their hometown safely during the Eid holidays.
Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism
News 4 hours ago

Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism

 Luhut urges Indonesians to criticize respectfully, responding to student protests against the military law that led to violent clashes.
Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings

 The visit comes amid mounting public interest in a possible reconciliation between Prabowo and Megawati following the 2024 election.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta
1
Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta
2
Garuda Passenger Caught Vaping in Business Class, Triggers Public Outcry
3
Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 as Resistance Movement Announces Ceasefire 
4
Government Expects Eid to Fall on March 31, But Some Muslims Celebrate Early
5
Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED