Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions

Jakarta. The decision to hold closed-door discussions on amendments to the military law at a luxury hotel in Jakarta has further fueled controversy amid public concerns about expanding military influence over civilian positions.

President Prabowo Subianto’s administration has proposed revisions to the existing military law, aiming to increase the number of civilian roles accessible to active military officers. The ongoing discussions at the Fairmont Hotel have fueled criticism, particularly amid Prabowo’s calls for austerity, which ban non-essential government trips, events, and ceremonies to cut state spending.

On Friday, three activists stormed into the hotel meeting room, attempting to disrupt the discussions.

“Please stop this meeting because it is being held behind closed doors,” Andri Yunus, one of the activists, shouted as he entered, catching attendees by surprise.

Despite criticism over the choice of a high-end hotel, lawmakers and the House of Representatives' secretariat defended the decision, arguing that the venue provides flexibility and proper rest for participants engaged in marathon discussions that began on Thursday.

Utut Adianto, a lawmaker from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), dismissed accusations that the meeting was an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, pointing out that past legislative discussions were also held at hotels.

"That’s your opinion. But if you check, it’s not unusual to hold meetings at hotels. The law on prosecutors’ offices was discussed at the Sheraton Hotel, and the personal data protection law was debated at the Intercontinental Hotel. Why didn’t you criticize those meetings at the time?" Utut told reporters at the venue.

However, both meetings he referenced took place before Prabowo’s administration implemented strict cost-cutting measures.

Representative Utut Adianto (PDI-P) speaks with reporters at the legislature compound in Jakarta, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)

Utut argued that the military law amendment requires intense and lengthy deliberations, and participants need to remain focused and sharp until discussions are concluded.

Separately, House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar defended the decision, saying that holding discussions at a hotel does not violate any regulations. Despite a 50 percent budget cut for the House secretariat, funds remain available for meetings on crucial legislative matters, such as the military law revision, he said.

"These discussions often last until the early hours and resume in the morning. We must ensure that all participants get adequate rest in between marathon sessions," Indra added, emphasizing that the Fairmont Hotel offered a government-approved rate within budgetary limits.

The proposed amendments seek to:

Expand the number of civilian roles available to active-duty military officers from 10 to 15 state agencies.

Extend the retirement age of military officers from 58 to 60.

Shift the command structure of the Armed Forces from the Defense Ministry to the Presidential Office.

Democracy activists have raised serious concerns, warning that these changes could undermine civilian supremacy and potentially pave the way for military rule, reminiscent of the three-decade authoritarian regime of former President Soeharto.

