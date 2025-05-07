Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

Associated Press
May 30, 2025 | 4:56 pm
SHARE
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth holds a joint press conference with and Philippine Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth holds a joint press conference with and Philippine Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Singapore. French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are among the world leaders, diplomats, and top defense officials gathering in Singapore this weekend for the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum expected to focus on China’s growing assertiveness, the global fallout of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and emerging conflicts across Asia.

Macron will open the conference on Friday evening with a keynote address expected to address these key issues, as well as concerns among Asian allies over the steep tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hegseth, attending the Shangri-La Dialogue for the first time, joins the forum amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Trump administration has threatened China with triple-digit tariffs, and there is regional unease about the US commitment to defending Taiwan, which could face a 32 percent American tariff.

China claims the self-governing island as its own and has not ruled out taking it by force. It regularly sends military aircraft, warships, and surveillance balloons near Taiwan and currently has an aircraft carrier deployed southeast of the island.

Advertisement

Speaking before departing for Singapore, Hegseth said US policy aims to deter any Chinese military action against Taiwan.

“We seek no conflict with anybody, including the Communist Chinese,” he said. “We will stay strong for our interests. That’s a big part of what this trip is about.”

Read More:
Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour

Breaking from tradition, China has opted not to send its defense minister to the forum. Instead, Maj. Gen. Hu Gangfeng, vice president of the People’s Liberation Army National Defense University, leads a lower-level delegation. Hu is scheduled to speak on a panel about “cooperative maritime security” alongside officials from Japan, Vietnam, Chile, and the UK, a notable lineup given concerns over China’s aggressive global fisheries practices that stretch from the Indo-Pacific to Latin America and the Arctic.

US Commitment in Focus

This marks Hegseth’s second visit to the region since becoming defense secretary, following a March trip to the Philippines and Japan. That visit aimed to reassure allies amid rising tensions with China, especially in the South China Sea.

While the United States champions a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” which includes frequent naval transits through the Taiwan Strait and disputed waters, doubts persist about the Trump administration’s long-term reliability, particularly given its transactional approach to diplomacy.

The European Union has largely pursued economic engagement, but several European countries,, France among them, have supported freedom of navigation operations. France recently wrapped up a five-month Indo-Pacific deployment with a carrier strike group.

Read More:
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

France’s Indo-Pacific Push

France maintains deep regional ties, with more than 1.6 million citizens living in its overseas territories across the Indo-Pacific. Its strategy calls for defending a rules-based international order in the face of China’s rising power and global rivalry with the United States.

After meeting Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday, Macron said the region must not be defined by great power rivalry.

“We are neither China nor the US, and we don’t want to depend on either,” he said. “We aim to cooperate with both, for growth, stability, and global order.”

Wong echoed the sentiment, calling for “comprehensive engagement” and “win-win arrangements rather than zero-sum competition.”

Macron is also expected to stress that Russia’s war in Ukraine has global ramifications, including efforts to destabilize Asia. While regional democracies like Australia, Japan, and South Korea support Ukraine, China has increasingly backed Moscow, and North Korea has reportedly sent troops to assist Russia.

Regional Flashpoints

The summit unfolds against a backdrop of regional instability. Myanmar’s civil war rages on amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by a powerful earthquake in March. Violence also flared this week on the Thai-Cambodian border, where a Cambodian soldier was killed. Though the skirmish was quickly contained, the two countries have a history of territorial disputes.

More alarming was the recent escalation between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, whose armed forces exchanged missiles, artillery, and drone strikes earlier this month, killing dozens before a truce was reached.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue
News 1 hours ago

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

 Macron and Hegseth open Asia’s top security forum in Singapore, tackling China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war impact, and regional flashpoints
Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour
News May 29, 2025 | 12:34 pm

Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour

 French President Emmanuel Macron ends his Indonesia trip with a visit to Borobudur Temple, joined by President Prabowo Subianto.
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
Business May 28, 2025 | 4:44 pm

Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

 Danantara's partnership with Eramet and INA revolves around the nickel-based EV battery ecosystem.
Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says
News May 28, 2025 | 2:18 pm

Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

 Prabowo unveiled the plans during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy
News May 28, 2025 | 10:50 am

Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy

 As many as 3,000 school children greeted the French politician.
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
News May 28, 2025 | 9:58 am

Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia

 Macron’s Indonesia visit boosts defense ties with deals on Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines amid France’s Indo-Pacific push.
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
News May 28, 2025 | 6:11 am

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties

 On Thursday, Macron will accompany President Prabowo to the Military Academy and the iconic Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java.
Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News May 26, 2025 | 9:24 pm

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour
News May 26, 2025 | 4:50 pm

'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour

 Gov’t confirms stairlift, not escalator, will be installed at Borobudur for Macron’s visit, assuring no harm to the heritage site.
Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris
News May 7, 2025 | 9:19 pm

Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris

 Merz and Macron vowed to strengthen the continent's security and increase defense spending.

The Latest

Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal
News 30 minutes ago

Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal

 The gov’t welcomes a top court ruling mandating universal free basic education, including for private schools serving the poor.
Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue
News 1 hours ago

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

 Macron and Hegseth open Asia’s top security forum in Singapore, tackling China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war impact, and regional flashpoints
Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend

 Ancol, Ragunan, and TMII saw a surge in visitors as Jakartans opted for local getaways during the Ascension Day long weekend.
U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea
News 3 hours ago

U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

 Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.
Indonesia ‘Ready’ to Export Rice to Other ASEAN Countries
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia ‘Ready’ to Export Rice to Other ASEAN Countries

 Indonesian and Malaysian businesses have already struck a rice export deal, according to Agricultural Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED