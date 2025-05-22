Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy

Jakarta. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the palace in Jakarta to meet his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday morning.

As many as 3,000 school children greeted the French politician. There was also a military ceremony -- a typical reception for a state visit. The two leaders are currently having their bilateral talks and will later hold a joint press conference.

The visit marks a milestone in Indonesia-France's 75 years of diplomatic ties. The two leaders will likely strengthen their partnership in the energy transition, food security, defense, digital transformation, and culture. Both countries are also set to sign a deal related to the procurement of French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpène Evolved submarines.

Macron landed at Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Force Base on Tuesday night. His wife, Brigitte Macron, was also present. He had jetted off from Hanoi, Vietnam, on a series of visits in the Indo-Pacific region. His visit will last for three days on May 27-29. The French leader is scheduled to visit the Magelang Military Academy, Borobudur Temple, and a French language lab used by the Indonesian army.

The Presidential Communication Office (PCO) clarified that a stairlift, not an escalator, will be installed at Borobudur Temple in Magelang ahead of Macron’s upcoming visit, following public concern over potential damage to the heritage site. PCO head Hasan Nasbi said the stairlift and a ramp are being prepared to ease access during the short formal visit, as climbing the temple’s 12-tier stairway in formal wear would be impractical.

Indonesia-France trade amounted to $2.4 billion in 2024, official statistics showed.

