Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 28, 2025 | 6:11 am
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and First Lady Brigitte Macron are welcomed by Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and First Lady Brigitte Macron are welcomed by Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday night for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between France and Indonesia, which mark 75 years of diplomatic ties this year.

The Macrons landed at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base at around 10 p.m. following a visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of a broader tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

They were welcomed by Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno. Upon arrival at the tarmac, President Macron received a formal salute from Defense Minister Sjafrie before engaging in a brief conversation and being introduced to the other dignitaries.

The welcoming ceremony featured a vibrant display of Betawi culture, including the traditional Nanjak Ajer dance and live Gambang Kromong music. The French president and first lady paused to enjoy the performance before departing in an official vehicle.

President Macron also gave a brief one-minute interview to the media before leaving the airport.

Read More:
Prabowo, Macron Discuss Defense Cooperation Amid Rafale Jets Purchase

Macron is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday. The meeting is seen as a key moment in deepening the strategic partnership between Indonesia and France, particularly in the areas of energy transition, food security, defense, digital transformation, and cultural cooperation.

On Thursday, Macron will accompany President Prabowo to the Military Academy and the iconic Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java.

According to Defense Minister Sjafrie, one of Macron’s main agendas at the military academy is to visit the French language laboratory, which trains Indonesian cadets in the language as part of the defense cooperation between the two countries.

Read More:
Wake Up and Spend More on Defense, Macron Tells Europe as Trump Takes Office

“President Macron will inspect the French language lab, which prepares our soldiers before they are sent to France,” Sjafrie said.

Following his visit to Indonesia, Macron will continue his Indo-Pacific tour with a stop in Singapore.

