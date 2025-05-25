Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour

Jakarta. French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his state visit to Indonesia on Thursday with a cultural tour of Borobudur Temple, one of the world's largest Buddhist monuments, accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto.

The visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site came after both leaders toured a military education and training laboratory at the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) in Magelang. Macron’s delegation was scheduled to arrive at the Borobudur complex at 2:05 p.m. local time.

To preserve the structural integrity of the centuries-old monument, Macron and Prabowo used a stairlift system installed on one side of the temple to reach the upper levels. The stairlift has been designed specifically to avoid any permanent alterations to the heritage site, with no drilling or pegging into the stone structure.

Advertisement

As part of the visit's security protocol, access to the temple was temporarily closed to the public and will reopen the following day.

While marking the final stop on Macron’s visit to Indonesia, the Borobudur tour carries symbolic and strategic weight. It reflects the strengthening of bilateral ties between Indonesia and France, particularly in the fields of culture and tourism.

Following the visit, Macron and his delegation were scheduled to depart from Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) to continue their international tour.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: