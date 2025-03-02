Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

Associated Press
May 26, 2025 | 9:24 pm
SHARE
In this grab taken from video, France's President Emmanuel Macron prepares to disembark a plane on arrival, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
In this grab taken from video, France's President Emmanuel Macron prepares to disembark a plane on arrival, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Paris. They were just playfighting.

That was French President Emmanuel Macron’s explanation Monday for video footage that appeared to show his wife, Brigitte Macron, pushing him away with both hands on his face as they disembarked their plane to begin a Southeast Asia tour this weekend.

The brief moment quickly made headlines in France, with media outlets trying to interpret the interaction caught on camera through the newly opened plane door. The website of daily newspaper Le Parisien ran the headline: “Slap or ‘squabble’? The images of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron disembarking in Vietnam trigger much commentary.”

Macron later told reporters the couple, married since 2007 after meeting at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher, were simply joking around.

Advertisement

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” he said, adding that the incident was being exaggerated into “a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe.”

In a video taken by The Associated Press upon their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday, a uniformed man opens the plane door, revealing the president inside, dressed in a suit and talking to someone off-camera.

Read More:
'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour

Two arms in red sleeves reach out and push Macron away, one hand covering his mouth and part of his nose while the other rests on his jaw. The French leader recoils, turning his head aside. Then, apparently realizing the cameras are rolling, he breaks into a smile and gives a small wave.

In subsequent footage, Macron and his wife, who is wearing a red jacket, appear at the top of the stairs. He offers his arm, but she declines. They walk down the carpeted stairs side by side.

The French leader argued the footage and the reaction to it underscore the dangers of misinformation in the social media era.

He said that in recent weeks, other videos had been twisted into false stories claiming he took cocaine with the leaders of Britain and Germany, when he said he was just picking up a tissue, and that he had a tense encounter with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — when they had actually been shaking and holding hands.

“Everyone needs to calm down,” he said.

His office also downplayed the interaction.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around. It was a moment of complicity. That was all it took to fuel conspiracy theorists,” his office said.

Brigitte Macron, née Auzière, was a married mother of three when they met at his high school. A teacher, she supervised the drama club where Emmanuel Macron, a literature enthusiast, was a member.

He moved to Paris for his final year of high school but promised to marry Brigitte. She later moved to the French capital to be with him and divorced before they married.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News 4 hours ago

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour
News 8 hours ago

'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour

 Gov’t confirms stairlift, not escalator, will be installed at Borobudur for Macron’s visit, assuring no harm to the heritage site.
Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris
News May 7, 2025 | 9:19 pm

Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris

 Merz and Macron vowed to strengthen the continent's security and increase defense spending.
French Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Barred from Seeking Office for 5 Years
News Mar 31, 2025 | 11:29 pm

French Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Barred from Seeking Office for 5 Years

 The chief judge said Le Pen had been at the heart of “a system” that her party used to siphon off EU parliament funds.
Proposed European Force for Ukraine Could 'Respond' If Attacked by Russia: Macron
News Mar 27, 2025 | 4:35 am

Proposed European Force for Ukraine Could 'Respond' If Attacked by Russia: Macron

 “Our soldiers, when they are engaged and deployed, are there to react and respond to the decisions of the commander in chief," Macron said.
Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit
News Mar 26, 2025 | 4:42 pm

Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit

 French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Indonesia in May.
France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment
Business Mar 26, 2025 | 2:00 pm

France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment

 French top diplomat Jean-Noël Barrot says that his president Emmanuel Macron will also bring some new investment in transportation.
Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: From France's Domestic Crisis to Reshaping Europe's Defense
News Mar 9, 2025 | 9:32 pm

Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: From France's Domestic Crisis to Reshaping Europe's Defense

 Six months ago, Macron seemed weaker than ever after his call for early legislative elections produced a hung parliament.
World Leaders Gather in London to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
News Mar 3, 2025 | 1:27 am

World Leaders Gather in London to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

 Starmer announced that the UK will use 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in export financing to supply 5,000 air defense missiles.
UK, France and Ukraine Agree to Work on Ceasefire Plan after White House Fiasco
News Mar 2, 2025 | 7:20 pm

UK, France and Ukraine Agree to Work on Ceasefire Plan after White House Fiasco

 UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin but does trust Donald Trump.

The Latest

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News 4 hours ago

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

 Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hopes that Timor-Leste can finally join ASEAN within this year.
Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store

 Jakarta sets Rp 15.5 trillion sales goal for its 2025 shopping festival, offering 70% discounts, prizes, & MSME showcases across 100 malls.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 5 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13
News 5 hours ago

Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

 A deadly explosion during ammo disposal in Garut kills 13. Military insists SOPs were followed; lawmakers demand further investigation.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
3
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
4
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
5
Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED