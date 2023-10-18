Mahfud Inserts Political Lecture in Acceptance Speech as Veep Candidate

Jakarta. Senior minister Mohammad Mahfud MD, who was on Wednesday announced as the running mate for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the upcoming February election, wasted no time in outlining his vision in his acceptance speech at the headquarters of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in Jakarta.

Mahfud declared his commitment to prioritizing the rule of law and safeguarding democracy to create a just and prosperous Indonesia.

"When the law is correctly enforced, half of the issues facing this nation can be resolved," the 66-year-old said. "Our focus on eradicating corruption and consistently upholding the rule of law will instill confidence in investments, stimulate economic development, and protect our citizens."

The coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs also emphasized his dedication to upholding democracy, which has been the cornerstone of Indonesia's political landscape, particularly since the reform movement in 1998.

"Our country's political system is founded on democracy, where the people hold sovereignty. In practice, democracy necessitates 'nomocracy,' [a government] based on the rule of law. Democracy without 'nomocracy' leads to anarchy, while 'nomocracy' without democracy results in authoritarianism. Thus, these two principles must coexist," added the law professor.

He went on to highlight the significance of "democracy recognizing differences," a crucial element in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like Indonesia.

“It’s a great honor and pride for me to receive the noble mandate together with Ganjar to realize the aspirations of Bung Karno and other founding fathers to build a just and prosperous Indonesia,” he said, making reference to Indonesia’s first President Sukarno, who is the father of PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

If elected, Mahfud said he and Ganjar will continue the work toward the "Golden Indonesia Vision," an initiative introduced by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's government to transform Indonesia into a developed nation by its centennial anniversary in 2045.

Describing Ganjar as an "old friend," Mahfud mentioned their shared service as House of Representatives members from 2004-2008.

"We frequently exchanged visits and views during Ganjar's two terms as Central Java governor. I know Ganjar as a courageous and people-oriented leader. He mends what is broken, welcomes criticisms gracefully, and champions values for the right reasons," Mahfud said.

"I am also aware that Ganjar and his family are devout Muslims who carry out their mandates from their parents, political party, and the people with a strong sense of responsibility."

Mahfud's potential candidacy as Ganjar's running mate had been the subject of rumors for months. He maintained a low profile, given his ministerial responsibilities aimed at ensuring a fair and honest election.

In conclusion, Mahfud expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for entrusting him with a key role in the cabinet, enabling him to make a meaningful contribution to the nation.

The announcement ceremony was conducted with modesty and attended by Ganjar, as well as leaders from the coalition, including Megawati, United Development Party (PPP) Chairman Mardiono, People's Conscience Party (Hanura) Chairman Oesman Sapta Odang, and United Indonesia Party (Perindo) Chairman Hary Tanoesudibyo.

Megawati, when announcing Mahfud's nomination, praised him as a champion of the rule of law and an advocate for marginalized communities. She also highlighted his extensive experience in all three branches of government: legislative, judiciary, and executive.

Mahfud, previously a legal professor at the Indonesian Islamic University (UII) in Yogyakarta, served as the defense minister and later as the justice minister in 2000-2001 during the presidency of Abdurrahman Wahid. In 2004, he was elected to the House, and four years later, he became the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, a position he held until 2013.

The native of Madura island joined the Jokowi cabinet in 2019.

