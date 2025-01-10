Main Road Connecting Samarinda and Balikpapan Collapses After Heavy Flooding

Samarinda. A national road connecting the East Kalimantan cities of Samarinda and Balikpapan has collapsed and split in two, forcing traffic between the two cities to be diverted more than five kilometers.

The incident occurred on HM Rifaddin Road in Loa Janan District, Samarinda. The collapse is suspected to have been caused by the road’s inability to withstand the strong floodwaters that have struck Samarinda since Monday.

According to a resident, Subhan, the road damage occurred gradually. Cracks first appeared due to water pressure, and then the 30-centimeter-thick concrete broke apart and collapsed to a depth of five meters, making the road completely impassable for vehicles.

"At first, the water overflowed onto the road. Because of how heavy and high it was, the road eventually gave way. It broke gradually, not all at once," said Subhan on Tuesday.

The damage worsened when a large tree fell over, adding more weight to the already cracked road. As a result, the connection between Samarinda and Balikpapan was completely cut off in both directions.

"Since yesterday, it’s been impassable. Now, even motorcycles can’t get through -- walking is hard too. It’s really bad now," Subhan added.

Many drivers were forced to stop or reroute via an alternative road, adding about five kilometers to their journey. The road was closed to prevent accidents due to the now-unstable structure.

Local authorities and related agencies are expected to take immediate emergency action to restore access and prevent further damage from the Samarinda floods -- especially as this route is a vital connection between major cities in East Kalimantan.

