Malaysia Deports 133 Undocumented Indonesian Migrant Workers via Tanjungpinang

Febry Andrean Amoga
February 26, 2025 | 7:42 am
Indonesian migrant workers repatriated from Malaysia wait in line for a bus at Batam International Center Port on Feb. 5, 2025. They were deported for overstaying. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)
Indonesian migrant workers repatriated from Malaysia wait in line for a bus at Batam International Center Port on Feb. 5, 2025. They were deported for overstaying. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. The Malaysian government has deported hundreds of Indonesian migrant workers through the Sri Bintan Pura International Port in Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands Province.

Muhammad Fachri, the Director General of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Ministry, said the repatriated migrant workers included 133 individuals who did not have official documents, consisting of 21 women and 112 men.

According to the ministry, this repatriation is part of a total of 7,200 migrant workers who will be repatriated gradually to Indonesia over the next two years.

"This is part of the total of around 7,200 people who will be repatriated gradually to Indonesia over the next two years, and now we are entering the third batch," he said on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the port, the migrant workers were immediately registered and taken to temporary shelters before being sent back to their respective hometowns.

Previously, on Sunday, Malaysian authorities deported 68 Indonesian migrant workers through Dumai Port in Riau. The group, which included 17 women, was expelled for working without proper permits and documentation.

