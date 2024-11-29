Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86

Associated Press
November 29, 2024 | 5:54 pm
SHARE
FILE -Billionaire Tatparanandam Ananda Krishnan, a Malaysian businessman and philanthropist, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
FILE -Billionaire Tatparanandam Ananda Krishnan, a Malaysian businessman and philanthropist, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Kuala Lumpur. Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia's richest tycoons with a vast business empire including telecommunications, media, petroleum, and real estate, has died. He was 86.

His investment holding company, Usaha Tegas, said he passed away peacefully on Thursday and that his family requested privacy. It didn't specify the cause of death.

“Ananda made significant contributions to nation-building and the corporate world. His philanthropic initiatives have touched many lives,” it said in a statement.

Ananda was ranked Malaysia’s sixth-richest man by Forbes with a net worth of $5.1 billion (22.6 billion ringgit).

Advertisement

Born April 1, 1983, Ananda was a graduate of Harvard Business School who started his career in oil trading before venturing into other sectors. He owned stakes in telecommunications firm Maxis, media company Astro, satellite services firm Measat, and oil services provider Bumi Armada, among others.

Local media reported that Ananda made most of his wealth during the 1980s and 1990s, making him closely associated with then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He was a founding director of state oil firm Petronas, and the national Bernama news agency reported Friday that he sold the idea of building the 88-story Petronas Twin Towers to Mahathir. Ananda was instructed to lead its construction, transforming a horse racing track into a landmark and forever changing Kuala Lumpur's skyline.

Ananda donated to education, the arts, sports and humanitarian causes in Malaysia.

The Edge newspaper reported that his fortunes took a hit in 2018 when Indian authorities linked him to a high-profile corruption scandal involving high-ranking government officials. Although arrest warrants were issued in India for him and his former deputy, Ralph Marshall, neither was apprehended or extradited to face charges.

Despite his success, Ananda avoided the limelight and shuttled between Malaysia and France, where he resided with his wife, local media reported. His only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand. His two daughters are not involved in his businesses.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid tribute to Ananda, saying his “contribution in the corporate world, philanthropy and society will definitely be remembered.”

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually
Business 32 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually

 The palm oil-based biodiesel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually.
President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage
News 59 minutes ago

President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage

 President Prabowo Subianto officially announced a 6.5 percent increase in the 2025 Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP)
Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86
News 60 minutes ago

Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86

 His only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand. His two daughters are not involved in his businesses.
Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister
Business 1 hours ago

Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister

 "Every two years, the number of births in Indonesia equals the entire population of a small country," Rosan said.
Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty

  The Indonesia Asri campaign, led by Chandra Asri Group, continues to inspire with its latest initiative, Circle of Beauty 3.0
News Index

Most Popular

Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
1
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
2
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
3
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
4
Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall
5
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED