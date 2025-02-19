Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore

Singapore. A Singapore court on Wednesday granted a stay of execution to a Malaysian man just hours before he was set to be hanged for drug trafficking, rights activists said. The decision came after candlelight vigils were held in both countries to protest capital punishment.

Pannir Selvam Pranthaman was arrested in 2014 for possessing 52 grams (about 1.8 ounces) of heroin and was sentenced to death in 2017. He was scheduled to be executed on Thursday, which would have made him the fourth person put to death in Singapore this year after two others were executed for drug-related crimes and one for murder.

Singapore anti-death penalty activist Kirsten Han said the Appeals Court granted the stay because of an ongoing constitutional challenge by other death row inmates to a section of the drug law. Although Pannir is not directly involved in the challenge, he argued in his plea that the case could impact his conviction.

Another factor for the stay was Pannir's complaint to the Law Society of Singapore against his former lawyer, where he is the main witness, Han said. The court allowed him to pursue another appeal against his conviction.

"This is a huge relief and very good news, but a stay of execution is not a complete stop," Han said. "What Singapore needs now is an immediate moratorium on the use of the death penalty, with a view to full abolition. Pannir lives tomorrow, but as Singaporeans, we must keep fighting to make sure no one is killed in our names ever again."

Singapore's strict drug laws mandate the death penalty for anyone caught with more than 15 grams of heroin or 500 grams of cannabis. However, critics argue the laws disproportionately target low-level traffickers and couriers.

Pannir's family, his lawyers, and various rights groups noted that the Singapore court recognized he was merely a courier transporting the substance. The 36-year-old claimed he did not know he was carrying drugs. Despite this, the court handed down the death sentence after prosecutors refused to issue a certificate of substantive assistance, which would have spared him from execution.

Vigils, Songs, and Poems

Malaysian lawmakers urged their government to intervene to halt Pannir's execution and request his extradition for further investigation. The Malaysian government, which recently abolished the mandatory death penalty, did not respond to media inquiries.

"We oppose the use of the death penalty on drug mules who are themselves victims in the million-dollar transactions by syndicates that roam free," Malaysian lawmaker Ram Karpal Singh told The Star newspaper.

Pannir's last-minute reprieve was celebrated by dozens of supporters at a candlelight vigil in a Singapore park. Holding placards and flashlights, they chanted, "Justice for Pannir" and "Execution is not the solution." Similar vigils were held outside the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, where attendees sang songs and read poems and letters written by Pannir.

Pannir, the third of six children, is the son of a church pastor who worked as a lorry driver to support the family, according to Singapore activist Kokila Annamalai. He grew up playing music in his church's band.

In prison, Pannir wrote letters, songs, and poems about the anguish of being on death row and his hopes for a second chance. Some of his songs were performed by Malaysian singers, shared by his family to raise awareness of his case.





