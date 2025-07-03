Malaysian National Among Missing After Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait

Banyuwangi, E. Java. Malaysian national Fauzey Bin Awang has been reported missing following the sinking of passenger ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night.

Fauzey had boarded the ferry at Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi, East Java, and was en route to Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport to return to Malaysia after visiting his wife, Yatini, who lives in Genteng district, Banyuwangi.

“He had been home for a week. He usually travels back and forth because he works in Malaysia,” Yatini said while waiting for updates at the ASDP post at Ketapang Port on Friday.

Yatini, who married Fauzey in 2022 while working as a migrant worker in Malaysia, said she returned to her hometown after their marriage, while her husband continued to work in Malaysia.

“When he comes home, he usually takes flights from Ngurah Rai Airport. He typically buys return tickets,” she said.

Yatini has been waiting at the post for two days, hoping for news about her husband’s whereabouts. “I have informed our family in Malaysia. We ask for prayers that he will be found safe,” she added.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank approximately 25 minutes after departing from Ketapang Port on Wednesday evening. According to the passenger manifest, the ferry was carrying 65 people, including 53 passengers and 12 crew members.

As of the latest update, 35 people have been found, with 29 survivors and six confirmed dead. A joint search and rescue operation involving Basarnas, the Indonesian Navy, and local volunteers is continuing to search for the remaining passengers.

