Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War

Male, Maldives. The Maldives has amended its immigration law to bar Israeli passport holders from entering the country, in response to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The amendment was passed by Parliament on Monday and ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday, according to a statement from the president’s office.

It remains unclear whether the ban will extend to dual nationals who hold both Israeli and another country’s passport.

Although the Cabinet had reached a decision nearly a year ago, the government only formalized the measure this week.

"The ratification reflects the government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," the statement said.

The Maldives, a predominantly Sunni Muslim archipelago south of India, is known for its luxury resorts and beaches. The practice and preaching of religions other than Islam is prohibited by law.

According to the most recent immigration statistics, 59 Israeli passport holders entered the Maldives in February.

