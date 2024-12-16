Man Arrested for Assaulting Female Employee at Parent's Bakery

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police have arrested a man captured on video assaulting a female employee at his parent's bakery. The arrest occurred during a raid at a hotel in Sukabumi, West Java, early Monday morning.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows George Sugama Halim hurling objects at the employee in the bakery located in Cakung, East Jakarta. The assault left the victim with open wounds on her head.

Chief Commissioner Nicolas Ary Lilipaly, Head of the East Jakarta Police, said a summons was issued to George for questioning, but his parents informed authorities that he was in Sukabumi at the time.

“We arrested him at the Anugerah Hotel in Sukabumi earlier this morning,” Nicolas confirmed.

Jakarta Police Spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi later confirmed that George has been named a criminal suspect for aggravated assault. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The victim filed a police report on October 18, the day after the incident occurred. However, no action was taken until the video of the assault surfaced online.

According to the preliminary investigation, George became enraged after the employee refused to deliver food to his room. He then threw a chair, a vase, and other objects at her. The attack caused head injuries, as well as bruises on her arms, legs, thighs, and waist.

The victim explained that she declined to deliver food to George’s room because it was not part of her job duties at the bakery.



