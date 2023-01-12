NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

File photo: Law enforcement officials destroy packs of methamphetamine from the evidence locker in Banda Aceh on December 23, 2022. (Antara photo)

Man Faces Death Sentence for Alleged Possession of 42 kgs of Meth

BY :ANTARA

JANUARY 12, 2023

Tangerang. Indonesian prosecutors on Thursday demanded capital punishment for a man accused of drug trafficking and illegal possession of 42 kilograms of methamphetamine, known locally as sabu.

The sentencing demand was read out at the Tangerang District Court in Banten against Budi Julianda, who was arrested at Harapan Indah housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, last year.

Two other defendants identified as Adi Bonar Simarmata and Aditio were recommended a life sentence for becoming accessories in the crime, Tangerang prosecutor Ate Quesyini Ilyas said after the hearing.

"The two defendants have played a role as [drug] couriers based on testimonies from witnesses and the evidence," Ate was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

Advertisement

"When don't act lightly when handling narcotics cases and for sure we are pursuing punishments that they deserve."

From the drug ring, law enforcement officials seized 42 kilograms of meth allegedly smuggled from Malaysia, the prosecutor said.

Earlier this week, the National Police announced that they have uncovered another major drug ring with 50 kilograms of meth seized as evidence following operations in Aceh and North Sumatra.

Police arrested eight suspects and later discovered that the ring was controlled by two drug convicts on death row identified as Zulkifli and Hery Setiawan.

Indonesia has more than 400 death row inmates, with drug convicts making up more than half.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Crime
KEYWORDS :
methamphetamine
sabu
Death sentence
Death Row Inmates
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS




COPYRIGHT @2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2023 JAKARTA GLOBE