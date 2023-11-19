Sunday, November 19, 2023
Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
November 18, 2023 | 10:24 pm
The pet tiger that reportedly mauled a domestic worker to death is seen in its enclosure at a residence on Jalan Wahid Hasyim 2, North Samarinda District, East Kalimantan, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
Samarinda. A domestic worker was mauled to death by a tiger kept as a pet by his employer in the East Kalimantan capital, Samarinda, on Saturday.

Suprianda, 27, was discovered deceased with severe injuries near the tiger's enclosure.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation and detained the employer, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Authorities from the Natural Resources Conservation Agency were summoned to safely remove the large cat from the residence at Jalan Wahid Hasyim 2, North Samarinda District. However, efforts to tranquilize the tiger were unsuccessful.

Specific details of the incident are yet to be confirmed as the police continue to gather information.

"Our primary focus is on interviewing individuals who first knew about the incident. Evacuating the carnivore from its current enclosure is our next critical step," said Ary Fadli, Chief of Samarinda Metropolitan Police.

He noted that a thorough investigation at the site was hindered until the tiger was removed from its cage. Additionally, authorities plan to conduct an autopsy on the victim's body to determine the precise cause of death.

Veterinarian Amir Makruf, present at the scene, indicated that attempts to relocate the tiger would continue on Sunday.

"Given the animal's size, it appears to be an adult tiger. Tomorrow, we'll make another attempt to move the tiger to a conservation area," mentioned Amir.

It remains unclear if the tiger owner has a permit to keep the endangered animal as a pet. 

Hanifah, a relative of the deceased, said that Suprianda had previously expressed dissatisfaction with his working conditions. Suprianda had confided in family members about his intent to resign, particularly after being tasked with the responsibility of feeding the tiger.

"Suprianda had mentioned the tiger's aggressive behavior and revealed injuries from scratches and bites," Hanifah said.

Reportedly, the employer operates a gym in the town, although further details are scarce.

