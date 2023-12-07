Thursday, December 7, 2023
Man Who Kills His 4 Children Identified as Panca Darmansyah

Ichsan Ali
December 7, 2023 | 12:52 pm
Members of the Jakarta Police forensic team gather in front of a house in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, where the bodies of four young children were found, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police allege that the children have been killed by their father. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Members of the Jakarta Police forensic team gather in front of a house in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, where the bodies of four young children were found, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police allege that the children have been killed by their father. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police on Thursday identified the man who is accused of murdering his four children as Panca Darmansyah, who lived in a boarding house in South Jakarta which became the murder scene.

"Panca came from Aceh and started to live in the boarding house in February 2023," South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Ary Syam Indradi said.

The suspect was found lying naked on the bathroom floor with self-inflicted stab wounds on Wednesday, but a more horrific discovery shocked first responders as they saw the bodies of four young children laid on the same bed in a separate room.

Police said the suspect attempted suicide after murdering his children aged between 1 and 6 years old.

Read More:
Husband Allegedly Beats Wife before Tragic Murder of Four Children: Witnesses

Panca has been transferred to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta to treat his wounds as he is facing criminal charges.

The hospital’s forensic unit head Arif Wahyono said the murder allegedly occurred two days before the bodies were found.

The four bodies were laid orderly from the youngest and a family photograph was put on the body of the eldest child, according to police.

A neighbor said he saw Panca carrying one of the children on Sunday.

Panca was initially accused of assaulting his wife who was hospitalized on Saturday. He skipped a police summons for an interrogation later that day, arguing that he needed to stay at home to care for the children.

