Mandalika Circuit Completes Resurfacing Works ahead of MotoGP Race

This aerial photo shows the final resurfacing works at Mandalika International Circuit, Lombok, on March 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Mandalika Grand Prix Association)

Jakarta. The Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok completed resurfacing works on Wednesday, less than two weeks before its inaugural MotoGP race.

The repair was needed after riders complained that the asphalt went away at some areas of the 4.3-kilometer circuit during pre-season tests last month. International motorcycle racing governing body FIM and MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna have ordered circuit management to address the issue.

Since the resurfacing works began four days ago, workers have provided new layers from the penultimate turn to turn 6 as requested by the FIM and Dorna, circuit operator Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) said in a statement.

MotoGP riders will return to the circuit on March 18 for their first free practice of the Indonesian round.

”There is still enough time for the new asphalt layer to cool down and for us to clean dirt and oil spills on the surface,” MGPA director Priandhi Satria said.

Earlier in the day, three cargo planes carrying MotoGP logistics arrived at Lombok International Airport from Qatar. Cargo deliveries will continue until Friday.

A hauler carries large boxes of MotoGP equipment and engines at Lombok International Airport on March 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Mandalika Grand Prix Association)

Huge boxes of MotoGP bikes and equipment were trucked to Mandalika under heavy security escort from the police.

The last time Indonesia hosted a MotoGP race was in 1997 at the Sentul Circuit in the suburbs of Jakarta.

The world-class Mandalika Circuit was completed only last year and it successfully hosted the final round of the 2021 World Superbike in November.

President Joko Widodo has made the MotoGP race a key target in his second-term national programs and he himself picked the resort island of Lombok as the venue for the circuit.