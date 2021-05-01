Mandalika Circuit to Host MotoGP Pre-Season Tests in February

Workers complete the work to pave Mandalika Circuit racetrack in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on August 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mandalika Grand Prix Association)

Jakarta. The yet-to-be-completed Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province will host MotoGP pre-session tests early next year, while its debut for World Superbike is also edging closer.

Circuit management Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) said earlier the major stage of construction to pave the entire 4.3-kilometer racetrack was completed on August 14.

Construction works continue to complete the paddock area, parking ground and other facilities.

The World Superbike event will be held on November 12-14 and the MotoGP pre-season tests are scheduled for February 11-13.

That means all pre-season tests of the MotoGP class will be held in Southeast Asia, with Malaysia’s Sepang Circuit hosting the first also in the same month.

“The MotoGP class will have two tests early in 2022, plus the shakedown test at Sepang International Circuit for factory test riders and rookies only. The second test will take place at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia,” the organizers said in its official website.

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will have only one test at Jerez Circuit, Spain on February 22-24.

"It’s an honor for Mandalika to be selected as the venue for the 2022 MotoGP pre-season tests," Happy Harinto, a spokesman for MGPA, told Antara news agency on Saturday.

The arrivals of MotoGP riders, paddock crew members, technicians and motorcycle manufacturers will greatly help the circuit management in making final preparations before it eventually hosts a MotoGP race, he added.

“Riders and mechanics will provide us standard and technological specifications the circuit needs to adopt for the 2022 season,” Happy said.

However, the circuit in the resort island of Lombok could miss the chance of hosting the closing World Superbike race of the year if it cannot be completed in time.

WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla said last week the Indonesian round will continue as schedule if “no external element” stops the current progression of circuit construction.

“The track and protections part has been finished, it is halfway through the race control, the medical center, the TV compound and the heliport. In the hotel zone we are already guaranteed a high number of rooms available for the entire paddock community,” Lavilla was quoted as saying in WorldSBK website.

“As this appointment is in November and there are a few weeks ahead, we will continue to follow the situation until we reach the point where we have to make a confirmation.”