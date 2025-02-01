Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint

Jakarta. The Immigration and Corrections Ministry has removed many immigration officials from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following extortion complaints filed by the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta.

The embassy formally complained to Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, alleging that Chinese citizens were subjected to extortion upon arrival at the airport in Tangerang, Banten.

“After reviewing the data, we have removed all officials mentioned in the report from their posts at Soekarno-Hatta Airport and replaced them with new personnel,” Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto said on Saturday without providing more details. “An internal investigation is now underway.”

In a letter dated January 21, the embassy provided a list of incidents dating back to last February, where Chinese visitors were allegedly asked to pay immigration officers before being allowed entry.

"Last year, with assistance from the Consular Directorate of the ministry, the Chinese Embassy coordinated closely with the immigration office at the airport and successfully resolved 44 extortion cases, recovering Rp 32,750,000 ($2,012) taken from more than 60 Chinese citizens," the embassy wrote.

The letter also proposed that Indonesian authorities install signs in Chinese, Indonesian, and English at immigration checkpoints, warning against tipping and extortion.

Additionally, it suggested extending the no-tipping policy to Chinese travel agencies to prevent them from encouraging travelers to pay illegal fees at Indonesian immigration posts.

Minister Agus expressed appreciation for the embassy's cooperation in addressing alleged extortion targeting Chinese visitors.

“To restore integrity and improve our services, we have immediately withdrawn the implicated officials. If misconduct is proven, we will take strict action,” Agus said.

