Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend

The Jakarta Globe
July 3, 2023 | 10:24 pm
Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy, second right, speaks to his lawyer at the South Jakarta District Court, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Mohammad Defrizal)
Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy, second right, speaks to his lawyer at the South Jakarta District Court, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Mario Dandy Satriyo, already facing legal troubles for aggravated assault, now faces a more serious charge of molesting his ex-girlfriend, who is a minor of only 15 years old. The police announced the new accusation on Monday, stating that child molestation carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Mario is currently being tried for assaulting another teenager, a case that not only drew attention to his actions but also sparked an investigation into his family background. As a result, his father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, is facing prosecution for alleged corruption and money laundering during his tenure as a high-ranking taxman.

The latest criminal charge against Mario was confirmed by Chief Comr. Hengki Haryadi, the director of the Jakarta Police's detective unit. When asked if Mario was being charged with child molestation, Hengki confirmed the allegation.

Lawyers representing Mario's ex-girlfriend, identified as A.G., had previously filed a police complaint accusing him of sexual abuse against their young client.

A.G. had already been convicted by a juvenile court for her involvement in the February 20 assault on 17-year-old David Ozora, in which Mario and another defendant, Shane Lukas, were implicated. A.G. received a sentence of three and a half years in a correctional facility for young offenders.

The trial for the aggravated assault charges against Mario and Shane Lukas began at the South Jakarta District Court last month. 

With the addition of the child molestation charge, Mario's legal situation has become even more serious, potentially leading to a lengthy jail term if convicted.

